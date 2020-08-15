The July 11 Daily News had a neat article about Eddy Dell’s retirement which evoked a host of fond recollections about yet another of my very memorable students, Bruce Dell, Eddy’s son. He was in a whole bunch of my classes and my memory of him is still very positive.
Bruce was one of those always attentive, seldom absent, reliable students, and his papers were always a great read. But remembering Bruce also calls up the many great times we had at Casey’s back in the ‘70s and ‘80s. I still remember the almost weekly “ceremonies” we attended there with cohorts from North Dakota State School of Science and the Fairmount area.
On most TGIF nights, Casey’s had the best band in town, so when that was the case, the Morrisons, the McCurnins, the Ericksons, the Johnsons, the Williams and the Pinkneys often met there to take advantage of the fine music, dancing, and camaraderie we all needed after a heavy week of teaching.
The band I liked the most to dance and listen to was a Mexican father and sons combo whose name I can’t quite remember — maybe The Comancheros. I do remember that the family name was Guzman and the highlight was one of the sons who played a double-yoked guitar with jaw-dropping and astonishing skill. A favorite song of theirs was “Que La Paloma Blanka” (White Dove) and they played “Malaguena” with amazing versatility.
I’m probably biased but I have a special love of Spanish music — it’s got mucho mas soul. In fact I stayed up way too late a while back watching the four hour long “The Wild Bunch,” just so I could hear one more time that beautiful and poignantly majestic anthem at the end — “La Golondrina” or The Swallow, about a bird who longs to return to its homeland but can’t.
Serving us those great nights out was about as in-sync a team as anyone could assemble: Eddy Dell at quarterl tap, Rex Larson the surely broad-shouldered “tender” and bouncer at center tap, and serving rings around them all the charming and lovely Lois Waldera, plus various college guys helping out part-time when the crowd got big.
My wife, Audrey, and I still fondly recall those great nights out. I’m sure some of my church friends might frown at all this but the spirit of friendly fellowship is even lauded in the Bible: “... and wine that gladdens the heart.” And the first great miracle Jesus did was to turn the water into wine. It’s the abuse of wine that causes trouble.
In Hemingway’s amazing short story, “A Clean Well-Lighted Place,” (do Google it, it’s only about five pages long) the bar scene is an allegory. The bar is the chapel, the bartender, the priest who hears the confessions of the tormented souls who come to him for absolution, and a spirit, alcohol, holds sway over the whole service. The parallels are uncanny. It’s told from the view-point of an old Spanish bartender, proud that he presides over a clean, well-lighted place and not a bodega or dive. He keeps it open late in case some lost soul should need to come in for late night service.
The story is a real ponder country, balancing the dangers of addiction against the human hunger for spiritual love and acceptance.
At the end of a typical great night at Casey’s, Ed Casey and his wife, Carol, would often show up to nightcap off the evening. They would join a group of regulars who sat in a large corner booth opposite Eddy’s station. Among those was Bruce’s mom Dorane, her sister Jane Erickson, Nancy Kietal and others. There was family there, kinda like “Cheers.” And one very rarely, if ever saw a fight break out.
Here’s Thomas Hardy’s celebration of cider and the dance:
“Sweet cider is a great thing/A great thing to me/Spinning down through Wahpeton/By bridge way thirstily/With maid and mistress summoning/That tend the hostelry/Oh cider is great thing/A great thing to me/The dance it is a great thing/A great thing to me/With candles lit and partners fit/For night long revelry/And going home when day dawning/Peeps pale upon the lea/…Oh dancing is a great thing/A great thing to me.”
I’m sure many will say “Amen” to that, many won’t.
But to work weary soul who needs a weekend recharging, America still offers spiritual alternatives: A clean well-lighted place, like Casey’s, a bodega like Fargo’s Nester, recently torn down, or Sunday morning services. Each meets real needs.
But ponder the path of thy feet. You may not want to spend Sunday morning coming down.
Sadly, time has taken its toll of the memorable crew at Casey’s: Rex Larson passed away several years ago, Lois Waldera lost a valiant battle with cancer last year, and recently at Ed Casey’s funeral reception at the bar, his wife Carol told me that Eddy Dell had recently suffered a stroke which has robbed him of his ability to speak.
But that reception was packed. It looked like Casey’s used to look on a Saturday night. There were Casey’s uniforms going back at least four generations. Seeing a young guy in a brand new red and white Casey’s softball uniform I asked him which generation his uniform belonged to. He said, “This one!”
So though many of the great souls of Casey’s are passing, the tradition of great Casey’s teams still refuses to die.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.