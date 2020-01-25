When we think of animals, we generally picture creatures that are in constant competition for survival. They are more or less thought of as individuals that contend for resources against others in their habitat. Most people tend to extend that viewpoint onto plants as well.
When strolling through a forest, trees are seen as massive lone creatures that live near one another but that still compete for water and sunlight. That picture of a forest simply being a collection of individuals could not be farther from the truth.
A forest is an interconnected social organism. All of the trees are connected by an underground system of fungi that is not only used to collect and share resources but also to communicate. Trees are nature’s unexpected social butterflies.
These fungal networks, called mycorrhizae, attach themselves to a tree’s root systems and then spread out throughout the forest soil. One mycorrhizae may connect tens or hundreds of trees, including trees of different species.
Both the trees and the fungi get something important out of this relationship. Tree roots are capable of absorbing nutrients on their own, but only to a limited degree. The fungi extend a tree’s root systems reach and surface area, allowing a tree access to more nutrients and water than it would be able to get on its own.
The other important advantage gained from this symbiosis is trees now have a network to communicate. They can send sugars to nearby trees in need of help. They relay messages about infection or insect attacks to warn others to up their defenses. They use it to keep updated on the goings on in the forest. The network has been humorously dubbed the “wood wide web.”
The fungi do demand payment for all the services they provide. In return, the trees supply the fungi with food. Trees will usually produce more sugar from photosynthesis than they necessarily need. They send that excess sugar down to their roots in order to feed their fungi partners. This mutualistic relationship has sustained trees and fungi for millions of years.
A forest is not a collection of individuals but a collective interdependent whole. Trees thrive on these connections as it benefits the forest as a whole. Each individual tree survives longer and more fruitfully with the support of its neighbors. A forest’s inhabitants are dependent on one another and it is all thanks to a fungi that winds its way throughout the soil.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.