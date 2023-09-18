'Biden crime family'; the difference which made no difference still makes no difference

In case you haven't heard (oh, yes, you've heard), former US president Donald Trump faces criminal charges in various jurisdictions, relating to everything from his business practices to his handling of classified documents to his conduct regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Comes now special counsel Jack Smith, in one of those prosecutions, asking judge Tanya Chutkan to issue a "gag order" under which Trump would be forbidden to publicly make "certain prejudicial extrajudicial statements."



