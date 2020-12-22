As the pandemic rages all over the United States and here in North Dakota. The workers at the Bobcat Gwinner location have done a few things to make the holidays a little better for those less fortunate, as many families have fallen on tough times due to the pandemic. We are immensely proud of the members of United Steelworkers Local 560 for stepping up.
We are considered essential workers at Bobcat and have been able to work through the pandemic. While protecting ourselves and the roll-out of a new machine, we have been tasked with longer shifts and working weekends. While this overtime has been difficult at times, it has put us in a position to help the less fortunate.
For example, Bobcat has traditionally given workers a turkey for the holidays. While the Union has always donated the extra turkeys, this year we asked our membership to donate turkeys they did not need. We donated 560 turkeys, about four times our usual amount, to multiple food pantries, nursing homes, and the state veterans home, helping feed families around southeast North Dakota.
Our “Women of Steel” committee recently raised $5,200 to buy presents for kids in our area. Our local union also runs a aluminum can recycling program and raised an additional $600, with which we were able to buy presents for an additional 19 children in our communities.
As president of United Steelworkers Local 560, I just want to say thank you to everyone in our local union and communities that helped make this year a success in helping out during a time of crisis.
