Tuesday was an exciting and anxious day for many people. As my husband, Glenn, and I walked into the Breckenridge Senior Center about 8:45 a.m., the first thing that I noticed was the smiles on the faces of the four election judges, ladies I have known most of my life.
I proudly took my ballot, filled in the circles, put on my “I Voted” sticker and brought my ballot to the counting machine where I was voter No. 101. The short time I was at the polls, I noticed these ladies, Marian Sorum, Shirley Berndt, Marianne Barton and Diane Rettig, greeted each voter with the same smile that you could see through their mask and thanked everyone for taking the time to vote. I am certain this was the case at each location. How lucky we are for the unsung heroes of the election.
I had the television on in my office all day, listening to the reporters talk about forecasts of many races, discuss politics and give breaking news. How lucky we are for having the unsung heroes of the election.
I ordered and picked up pizza to bring to our office for a long night of election coverage – Pizza, Polls and Publisher results. At 7:45 pm, I walked into the newsroom to my excited and amazing staff. I am so proud of my team. They worked together to report the results as they came in.
I want to publicly thank Carrie McDermott, Frank Stanko, Justin Pierce, Audra Anderson and Tris Anderson for an awesome job. I also ask each of you to thank them when you see them. Like me, they believe in local journalism. I appreciate their dedication to Richland and Wilkin counties. How lucky we are for the unsung heroes of the election.
I have mentioned before that there are many joys being the publisher of my hometown newspaper. I will definitely add this day as one of them.
Finally, I want to remind you to be kind and proud to be an American.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.