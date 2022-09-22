The 2022 Fall Festival weekend has come and gone, with some highs and lows, but overall very entertaining.
The festival opened with the postponement of the Classy and Classic Car Show, which has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29, from 4-7 p.m. in downtown Wahpeton. The forecast called for severe weather, and we made the choice to postpone. It turns out not a drop of rain fell that afternoon, but I believe we made the best decision based on the information we had. As was originally planned, there will be food trucks and a petting zoo for your entertainment and culinary delight.
Friday was a better day, as the weather cooperated completely as the Movie in the Park went off without a hitch. More than 50 movie fans gathered at John Randall Field to watch “The Sandlot” and enjoy a very nice evening outdoors.
Saturday saw its share of ups and downs, as the games at the Wahpeton Event Center were held to small groups (the bean bag tournament had to be canceled due to a lack of participants). Ultimately, a good time was had over the course of the morning and afternoon, the latter of which brought the third annual Bull Bash to town. The event, as it has in the past, drew a large audience to see bull riders, mutton busters and other entertainment. It turns out the rain that was forecast for Thursday night waited until Saturday evening to show up, as a downpour sent many spectators heading for cover for approximately 15 minutes before it stopped and fans were able to return to their seats for the remainder of the action.
And even though it wasn’t officially part of the festival, for the second consecutive year, the Wahpeton All-Sports Booster Club held its annual Breakfast of Champions Sunday morning after the weekend events. Folks enjoyed a pancake breakfast while supporting Huskie student athletes.
All in all, I’d say the 2022 Wahpeton Fall Festival was a success. As always, we learn from things that skewed from our plans and will make strides to better them for next year.
Changing gears, I’d like to thank all the businesses and homes that took up my challenge and decorated for Huskie Homecoming. I’m been impressed and pleased with all the purple and gold around town. I’ll be posting pictures on the city website and on Facebook by Friday.
Now, as anyone who’s read my column before knows, I’m ready to dive head first into the holidays as we’ll be getting ready to decorate Holiday Lane and other areas of town soon.
Chris DeVriesis Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.