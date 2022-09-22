The 2022 Fall Festival weekend has come and gone, with some highs and lows, but overall very entertaining.

The festival opened with the postponement of the Classy and Classic Car Show, which has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29, from 4-7 p.m. in downtown Wahpeton. The forecast called for severe weather, and we made the choice to postpone. It turns out not a drop of rain fell that afternoon, but I believe we made the best decision based on the information we had. As was originally planned, there will be food trucks and a petting zoo for your entertainment and culinary delight.



