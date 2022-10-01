Wahpeton Park Board understood necessity of Chahinkapa Zoo

The Assiniboine Zoo in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, was instrumental in the rehabilitation of Chahinkapa Zoo that resulted in a nationally accredited zoo. It was a super experience to revisit Assiniboine Zoo.
In the early 1980s, the Park Board understood the zoo needed a facelift or be closed. The Chahinkapa Zoo Association, then and now, has always been a supportive non-profit. Major fundraising and renovation were needed so the Park Board appointed a willing Zoo Renovation Committee – Roger Jensen (no surprise), Jim Oliver and Ron Spanel.
The Park Board offered much support. The Nature Center was named after its president – Rodger Ehnstrom, 3M personnel manager who inspired getting big-picture things done. Doug Herrick moved from park maintenance to be the zoo’s first full-time employee. Doug was an Abercrombie farmer who had a special relationship with animals.
Partnerships brought in cool critters like snow monkeys from the Minnesota Zoo, zebras and gemsbok from the Minot Roosevelt Zoo, moose from ND Game & Fish, puddle and diving ducks from Gordon Ekberg and raptors from Minnesota and Wyoming Raptor Rehab Centers.
Rolf Henning, Assiniboine Zoo director, was a consultant who visited Chahinkapa Zoo a few times. He befriended Roger Jensen and still has a Les Kouba waterfowl print from Roger hanging in his living room.
Rolf remained a personal lifelong colleague and friend. He was from Germany, worked incredibly hard, and was creative, conservative and no-nonsense.
Rolf emphasized the importance of zoos serving as natural outdoor classrooms. He encouraged us to screen manmade things like fences, electrical panels and buildings. Their vegetation was lush with windows or open viewing areas for zoo visitors. Plants were Zone 3 so we could use the same materials.
Today there are large, beautiful trees, shrubs and vines that screen fences, hide buildings and obscure other manmade features. For many years, Wahpeton’s Arbor Day was held at the zoo.
Rolf was instrumental in the “clean and green” theme of our zoo. He was like a Walt Disney World employee, not walking past litter, picking up anything that detracted from the beauty of the grounds. He disdained old dirt anywhere in his zoo. That pride passed on to our staff.
The Assiniboine Zoo proudly displays wildlife native to Manitoba within a conservation-rich grasslands exhibit. Rolf reminded us that city people often don’t visit farms. Winnipeg’s “Aunt Sally’s Petting Zoo” and Wahpeton’s “Grandpa’s Petting Zoo” are major draws.
Wife Joan and I picked up snowy owls from Rolf in Winnipeg during our honeymoon in 1985. For those who sympathize with Joan, please know it was quickly made up. We finished the honeymoon by traveling to the Twin Cities to pick up a mountain lion at the Minnesota Zoo.
Snowy owls often move south to the States in the winter when their food source – lemmings (rodents) are low in numbers so it was a natural partnership.
Chahinkapa Zoo also supported the Assiniboine Zoo. Rolf liked our black-faced Suffolk sheep so we delivered three to him. It took two trips. On the first one, the Canadian border station veterinarian had me get in the covered pickup box to catch each sheep amongst straw and their droppings so he could check their teeth. Afterwards, he found out one of the health tests was outdated by a day so he said “gotta send you back.”
Rolf hosted Chahinkapa Zoo staff when they exhibited panda bears from China. He showed how really big things can happen with partnerships. Polar bears are their current big attraction. Chahinkapa Zoo has shown the same grandeur with orangutan and white rhino exhibits.
Grandson Leo’s “Poo” book shows that pandas digest only 17% of the bamboo they eat. Panda poop looks like a green mass. Rolf agreed and remembered frequent trips to the airport to get bamboo from other countries. He sometimes got stalled at the zoo during winter blizzards. It showed his dedication.
There are always things we can learn from fellow zoos. Assiniboine Zoo does a fantastic job with conservation signage about the significant loss of native prairie that supports many wildlife species. There are signs explaining the history of First Nations and their relationship with wildlife. The zoo is located near the Assiniboine River so there is plenty of information about this important nature resource. Rolf showed us how zoos are much more than animals.
Chahinkapa Zoo, under the leadership of Zoo Director Kathy Diekman, continues to offer our region a high quality zoo. Thank you to Rolf Henning, retired Assiniboine Zoo director, for his role.
Wayne Beyeris the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.
