Wahpeton Park Board understood necessity of Chahinkapa Zoo
The Assiniboine Zoo in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, was instrumental in the rehabilitation of Chahinkapa Zoo that resulted in a nationally accredited zoo. It was a super experience to revisit Assiniboine Zoo.

In the early 1980s, the Park Board understood the zoo needed a facelift or be closed. The Chahinkapa Zoo Association, then and now, has always been a supportive non-profit. Major fundraising and renovation were needed so the Park Board appointed a willing Zoo Renovation Committee – Roger Jensen (no surprise), Jim Oliver and Ron Spanel.



