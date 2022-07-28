We’re wrapping up a very busy July and I can certainly feel it.
I’m exhausted both physically and mentally, but things smooth out a bit in August so I’m looking forward to playing catch-up both at work and at home.
We're wrapping up a very busy July and I can certainly feel it.
I'm exhausted both physically and mentally, but things smooth out a bit in August so I'm looking forward to playing catch-up both at work and at home.
To recap, we:
• Celebrated the Fourth of July in style at John Randall Field with baseball and fireworks. Attendance was as big as I’ve ever seen it and I hope everyone enjoyed the evening.
• Were in awe at the International (yes, International) Borderline Chalkfest as it included an artist from Mexico. As in past years, there were fantastic pieces from professionals and amateurs alike.
• Rocked out at the Headwaters Music Festival, which continues to grow and bring music to the community.
• Saw the arrival of a new mayor of Wahpeton, superintendent of Wahpeton Public Schools, and president of NDSCS.
• Enjoyed the opening of the Twin Town Gardeners Market.
• Drove around a LOT of construction which, I’ll say again, means progress.
• Enjoyed a lot of sunny days, baseball and softball games, golf, swimming, and a bunch more.
Even though August will have fewer events, there will still be things to look forward to:
• Wahpeton Schools and NDSCS will be back in full swing soon.
• More information will be coming out about the Wahpeton Fall Festival and Bull Bash 2022.
• You’ll hear some buzz about holiday events as we continue to prep for a great holiday season.
• And a block party is being planned at NDSCS for the community to enjoy. Stay tuned for more details.
Hopefully you’ll all have a chance to get out and enjoy the remainder of the summer. If you haven’t been to Chahinkapa Zoo this summer, make some time to check it out. Maybe hit the Bois de Sioux Golf Course for a round or two. Walk through the Chahinkapa Sculpture Garden. Experience the seven miles of shared-use path around town.
There’s no shortage of ways to enjoy these sunny days around the community.
Chris DeVries is Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
