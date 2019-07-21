When I get coffee each morning from one of several retailers I regularly patronize, I don’t expect it for free. I pay for it. It’s worth it. That blast of caffeine and sugary flavors wakes me up and gets me ready for the day. I experience friendly service from people who greet me by name and a quality product that helps me start the day off right.
The same can be said for news content.
For decades, publishers expected advertising dollars to bring in the majority of a newspaper’s revenue, with subscriptions rounding out the budget. But once Craigslist appeared and began decimating newspaper classified revenue, a different philosophy began to take shape. The industry realized they’d been giving away a valuable resource – news content written by professional journalists who take time and effort to get the story right and explain why it’s important to their readers. If advertising revenue is shrinking, subscriptions must grow – or a community will eventually find itself without a trusted source of information.
Today, most people get their news electronically, on their smartphone or computers. And yes, some of us still like holding the physical newspaper in our hand to read while we drink our morning coffee.
But subscriptions are becoming more and more important to news organizations, as the industry is challenged with people sharing “news” for free on social media. Facebook now dominates the advertising space, making it harder for a mom and pop store to pay for traditional advertising.
The Daily News has had a paywall up for awhile now, which means you can only read our content if you are a subscriber. Subscriptions bolster the work we do to inform and celebrate our community.
It’s a great value. I pay between $2 and $6 a day for coffee, depending on what I want that day. Our digital pricing is only $1.29 per week or $5.59 for 30 days. An entire month of news access for the price of one fancy coffee!
If you want both the printed newspaper and the digital subscription, it’s $40.80 for 90 days – that’s three months of news for the price of 8 or 10 caramel lattes.
We recently launched an app, so you can get notifications anytime an important or breaking story is published. It’s right at your fingertips on your phone. If you’re a subscriber, you can read all that content any time you want. It’s coverage of the local high school sports, the youth activities, how your elected officials are managing your city, and more.
We love what we do, and we also like getting paid. Our electric bill can’t be paid in trade, nor can my coffee. I need a paycheck, just like you.
It’s disheartening to read negative messages on social media about charging for something that ought to be free. Our content has real value. It takes time to produce, edit and refine. We’re a community paper with a small staff, not the New York Times, but we do a lot of things well when it comes to covering this area.
Great community journalism matters – whether it’s online or in print.
We strive to be the trusted news source for this community, because we enjoy telling your stories, no matter how positive or difficult they are.
I urge you to consider investing a few dollars a month on our product to support local journalism.
You won’t regret it.
