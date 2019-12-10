Without vaccinations, some don’t even have a chance
Three million people get sick and die each year from a vaccine-preventable sickness. Half are infants who aren’t old enough to become vaccinated due to little to no immune system to defend themselves.
So many people in the world think that some sicknesses aren’t as common as they used to be, which they’re right about. Because of vaccinations, polio, measles and other related sicknesses aren’t as common. It doesn’t mean they can’t happen and won’t come back.
Seven shots can save millions. The connection between autism and vaccinations has been studied for so long. It has come to the conclusion they are not related, making vaccines safe for all ages to get.
In 2019 alone, there has been over 1,200 reported cases of the measles in 31 states. It has been the greatest outbreak since 1922.
The measles outbreak started in New York, where someone that was carrying this illness can give it to anyone that comes in their path with no actual contact. Measles is something that can stay in one area for up to two hours after sneezing or coughing. It is airborne to the next person.
What are we doing to do about it? Vaccinations are great things that save millions. If you don’t care for it yourself, do it for the baby that can’t protect themselves.
Without vaccination, some don’t even have a chance in certain areas. Save the babies and save yourself. No one thinks this could ever happen to someone in their lives, so get ahead of it.
Bailey Roquet
NDSCS student Dickinson, N.D.
