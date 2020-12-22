There is an old Chinese story about a woman who lost her only son and went to the holy man in her village and asked, “What mystic powers do you have that will lift the pain from my heart?”
“There is a wonderful thing you can do,” he said. “I want you to go get me a mustard seed from a home that has no problems. Such a mustard seed can ward off your own problems.”
So she traveled to a beautiful mansion. Nothing could possibly be wrong there, she thought. She knocked on the door and said, “I am looking for a mustard seed from a home where there are no problems. It is very important to me.”
“Oh, they said, “you have come to the wrong house.” They began listing all of their family problems, and the list went on and on.
The woman thought to herself, “Well I certainly know something about problems, for I have my own. Maybe I can be of help to them.” And she was. She listened, comforted them, and they all felt better.
Instead of giving gifts to others this holiday season, maybe this is a good year to give yourself. There are many charities that are hurting, especially during this pandemic and the hardships it has set on so many.
Fortunately, the options are many, even when we’re locked down or limited in opportunities to connect in person.
Financial donations are always appreciated, regardless of the size or scope of the organization. And if you are good at raising money, offer your services. There’s always a huge need for help, and even if you can’t afford to donate cash, giving your time will be greatly appreciated.
