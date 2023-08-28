About this time of year I start to get really primed for what’s to come. Sure the cool mornings and warm afternoons behind a good dog while under a clear blue sky surrounded by the beiges and golds of rolling grassy hillsides are a moment in time to be held in memory forever. But what really gets me geared up for hunting my favorite upland game is the sad state of affairs at my fly tying desk by this point in the year. By now, following a long winter of tackle crafting in which jigs, flies, spinners and other offerings have been tied up and assembled, and a spring and summer of fill-in patterns that suddenly become hot for trout, bluegills, crappies and other species, the materials are looking a bit sparse.

At the edges of each pheasant skin the best of the fluffy marabou has been stripped away, leaving gaps so wide a can of Ron Popeil’s hair-in-a-can couldn’t fill them in. Likewise, the hallmark tail feathers, especially those long ones with the lavender trim from last year’s late-season birds look like a busted comb with a bunch of teeth missing. Maybe it’s middle age, but somehow this addressing of my short supply of tying feathers just turned into a subconscious manifestation regarding my hairline.



