230907-p3-DEO
Summer bookended the season with a Labor Day weekend of epic proportions as stable weather and warm temperatures produced a three-day September holiday unlike any other in recent memory. While lazily fly-rodding bluegills just after sunrise from the dock at the cabin, I listened to the distant thunder of shotgun blasts beyond the hills on the west side of the lake. Even in the heavy morning air which already felt more like a July day (and was hotter than some of them we experienced in that month) hunters were at it, and it sounded like their early management take season for Canada geese was continuing with at least some level of success.

While it will be a couple of weeks until my dog hits the field for upland birds, he too was on the hunt and aggressively in pursuit of something to retrieve. Whether it was a chewed up tennis ball, the headless foam duck bumper, or the reliable stick that avoided a late-night trip into the firepit, alongside me in the shallows, he would drop the small branch and let out a series of barks alerting me it was time to release the landed panfish and launch something for him to swim out into the late summer shallows off to my right away from the dock where my school of fish sat and grab once again.



Tags