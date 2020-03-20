P.E.O. Chapter J elects and installs new officers
Buy Now

P.E.O. Chapter J elects and installs new officers

 Submitted

On March 9, 2020, P.E.O. Chapter J met at Bethel Lutheran Church with Cindy Borchert serving as hostess. Thirteen members responded to roll call by stating “what is special to them about P.E.O.” Linda Johnson presented a pin to Judy McDaniel in appreciation for her service as chapter president.

Reports of Committees were given and a budget proposal was presented and discussed. The new slate of officers was presented and voted upon favorably.. The Officers for 2020-2021 are: President – Judy McDaniel; Vice President – Linda Johnson; Recording Secretary – Cindy Borchert; Corresponding Secretary – Jean Sittarich; Treasurer – Fern Bailey; Chaplain – Jeanette Plummer; Guard – Nancy Richels.

Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, we will not be holding meetings until receiving further notice.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.

Tags

Load comments