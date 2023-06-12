American Legion baseball can get competitive. Whether a player is in for their first year, or returning home from college for a final season, each game is played with a fierce intensity. This was evident at the Lidgerwood-Hankinson Parrots home game, Friday, June 9.

After nine full innings, the game was still tied 0-0. Teams were getting tired, but they kept up the energy to play all the way into the bottom of the ninth, when the Parrots were able to get Brian Quam home for a 1-0 win over Lisbon Post 7.



