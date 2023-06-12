American Legion baseball can get competitive. Whether a player is in for their first year, or returning home from college for a final season, each game is played with a fierce intensity. This was evident at the Lidgerwood-Hankinson Parrots home game, Friday, June 9.
After nine full innings, the game was still tied 0-0. Teams were getting tired, but they kept up the energy to play all the way into the bottom of the ninth, when the Parrots were able to get Brian Quam home for a 1-0 win over Lisbon Post 7.
“It was very high quality baseball for this time of the year. Lisbon played extremely well. Cam Opp is one of the best pitchers in the region, if not the state and he showed that tonight.” Lidgerwood-Hankinson head coach Cameron Lenzen said, “Our guys competed and couldn’t be more proud of putting together a complete ball game and then some.”
Despite facing one of the toughest pitchers in the state, the Parrots stepped up to bat and were ready to swing. Both teams fielded strong defenses from the get-go. While players were able to make it onto the bases, neither team was able to convert that into points.
Even deep into the ninth inning, while players were exhausted, relief pitchers were brought in and designated hitters were up to bat, players were still diving for pop flys and putting everything they had into finding a win.
“I am proud to see the effort. That is what we ask of them and they guys came forward with it tonight. I am glad to see them playing that way,” Lenzen said.
After holding Lisbon off of third plate in the top of the tenth, the Parrots had a chance to win it in the bottom of the tenth.
One by one batters stepped up and made their way onto bases. By the fourth batter, Cruz Hernandez, was up at bat, the bases were loaded with zero outs. It seemed like a score was inevitable, yet with the defensive skill present in this game, nothing was certain.
With two strikes and three balls, the crowd watched closely. For innings, parents had been telling their sons to end the game with a big hit, now, the game came down to one final swing.
But, before that fate sealing swing could be swung, the pitcher saw the runner on third base, Quam, leading off. Lisbon’s pitcher threw the ball to third. Quam rushed back to the plate as the third baseman missed the ball. With a short window, Quam rushed home to steal the first and only run of the game.
“We had a good week, we went 3-1. We faced a very good Edgeley team and split with them on Monday. One of the top teams in our district is Lisbon and to play this competitively at this point in the year is very encouraging,” Lenzen said.
With a proven defense and plenty of energy, Lenzen wants to improve the team’s batting in order to try and show the district that they are the top contenders.
“I would like us to play this quality of baseball defensively and pitch this well moving forward. Fletcher Wilprecht pitched an amazing game, one of the grittiest performances I have seen on the mound. Going forward I want to see defense played at a high level like it did here. I would like to see our bats going, but it is tough against a pitcher of that caliber,” Lenzen said.
The Parrot’s next home game will be Thursday, June 15 against LaMoure. The team will play in Lidgerwood as they seek to grow their record and cement their place as a top competitor in the district.