THE PAST
Area farm fields looked more like a marsh than the fertile fields that grow some of the nation’s most lucrative crops. That’s because this spring has been one of the rainiest on record for the region. Many farmers were forced to leave fields empty or delay planting in the hope that freezing temperatures will also be delayed in the fall. It didn’t help when winter storm Wesley dumped up to 23 inches of snow in parts of the Midwest — namely eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. North Dakota wasn’t immune and received more than 12 inches of snow from this storm when several feet of water was already in ditches from the melt.
THE PRESENT
Continued rains this summer created bare spots in area farm fields. The corn and soybean crops are still growing in southeastern North Dakota. Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension agronomist, said most crops are in their final stage of development, so last week’s rainfall will not overly affect yields. There may be some areas where the crops will prematurely die down because of water-logged soils, but he said for the most part the more than 2 inches of rain that fell here will help with grain filling. The region still needs some heat to finish the development stage, added Joel Ransom, NDSU Extension agronomist. “For soybeans still actively growing, these additional rains are more likely to be beneficial,” Ransom said.
THE FUTURE
“Let’s get summer back — 100 degree days would be ideal,” Ransom said to finish crops. However, temperatures fall instead of rise this time of year. Some warm days are forecasted like this past weekend when it reached 80 degrees, but these warm days are fleeting. Continued cool weather is delaying development in a crop already delayed from a wet spring, making it likely for farmers to do more drying at harvest, Kandel said. “Sometimes farmers first harvest fields with higher moisture content. If they don’t start, they will never finish,” he said. Farmers then hope other fields will dry naturally to remove excess moisture.
