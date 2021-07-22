Post 53 Junior Legion announces award winners

Most Valuable Player — The MVP award was voted on by teammates and resulted in a tie between two players, Mark Wermerskirchen and Joey Conzemius. Wermerskirchen led the pitching staff in innings (28.1), strikeouts (23) and earned run average (1.72). His 3-1 record included wins over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Parkers Prairie and Fergus Falls. He also batted .342 with nine runs scored. Conzemius led the team in batting average (.435), runs batted in (17), runs scored (15) and stolen bases (16). He struck out three times across 52 plate appearances and was caught stealing just once.
Top Hitter — Eli Butts closed the gap in this category near the end of the season with a .332 average and a team-leading 11 walks, but Dallen Ernst took the award on the strength of his power. Ernst led Post 53 in doubles (5) and slugging percentage (.585), while batting .390 from the cleanup spot with one home run. His biggest game came in the season opener, a 4-for-4 performance with three RBIs and a save on the mound in a 4-3 win at DGF.
Most Improved — Kaleb Albertson ran away with this one. The 14-year-old first baseman started the summer with a swing that avoided the baseball altogether. His many hours spent before practice paid off, as he caught up to the fastball and started lining hits to the left side for a .327 average and a .447 on-base percentage. He made best friends with the third base line, developing into an aggressive pull hitter in the bottom half of Breckenridge’s order.
Top Fielder — Albertson makes his second appearance on this list, with 57 putouts to three errors at first base. Not only did he shed the designated hitter by improving his swing, Albertson was a picking machine at first base and saved countless runs for the infield. Making sliding catches and lengthy stretches — “K-Bob” wore a golden glove for Post 53.
Top Teammate — Tom Kautz was the clear-cut choice, because any team would be better off with his attitude in the clubhouse. Playing in a reserve role, Kautz relished practices with the team and constantly supported his peers. He scored the game-ending run in a 10-0 win vs. Aitkin, barrelling down the third base line and tumbling past the catcher. His biggest moment came against Moorhead, when Kautz blasted the ball over the left fielder’s head for a no-doubt hit.
Top Pitcher — Wermerskirchen was the only Breckenridge arm with multiple wins, but it was his mental fortitude that set him apart on the mound. Mark was a master of controlling game flow and keeping batters off balance. He went six innings or longer twice, and completed at least four innings in three other outings.
Carter Casey Culture Award — Peyton Christensen epitomized leadership in winning this award. His willingness to play behind the plate, squatting without knee-savers and blocking the baseball, showed special toughness. In center field, there was no half-speed for Christensen, who hustled to every ball and sacrificed his body for the out. The way he supported his teammates each day while dealing with adversity on and off the field, is something we can all look up to. Christensen batted .357 with 14 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. On the mound he posted an ERA of 2.14 with a 21:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.