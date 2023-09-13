The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentation titled, Effective Communication Strategies. This virtual class will take place on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. (CT). This presentation is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding through the North Dakota Department of Health & Human Services, Adult & Aging Services Section.

To register for the class call, 1-800-272-3900 or visit, https://www.communityresourcefinder.org