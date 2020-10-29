Q & A: Jeff Ralph

Jeff Ralph
Age: 55
Occupation: WHS PE Teacher, head girls & boys golf coach, head boys basketball coach
Hometown: Grenora, ND (although I feel like Wahpeton is my hometown since I’ve lived here for almost 21 years).
Family: Wife: Melissa—teacher at Zimmerman, Sons: Jordan (WHS 2009), Connor (WHS 2012), Austin (WHS 2015), Landon (7th grade)
Hobbies: Golf, gardening and spending time with my wife when I’m not coaching.
After taking the girls golf team to the state tournament, what is your biggest takeaway from this past season?
After making the state tournament in 2019, these girls believed they belonged in the state tournament this year. That belief in themselves and their teammates ultimately paid off in a trip to state. I also believe that our senior leadership from Madison Bohn was a huge factor. Madison’s play at regional along with the play of Anaka Lysne is a classic example of a team’s best players performing at their peak when their team needed it the most.
With the boy's basketball season starting up soon, what is one thing that you are most looking forward to coaching this team?
It will be exciting to see how much our young players have improved. We finished our season last year, but really didn’t have an opportunity to work individually with them in the offseason and over the summer. Getting back in the gym and seeing the improvements they have made is kind of an unknown for us right now.
What's one piece of coaching advice that you have given that's had the most impact on a certain player/team?
If you think you can, or think you can’t, you are correct. You gotta believe to achieve. I think we saw that this fall with girls golf and we’ve also seen that with many of our basketball teams that have had to overachieve to be successful. Belief in themselves and in their abilities is crucial to success for any team.
