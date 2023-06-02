A reader recently wrote to ask a question on the minds of many Americans: “If the courts check the other branches of government, who checks the courts?” The reader continued: “Since the Supreme Court enforces constitutional limits on the presidency and Congress through the exercise of judicial review, who can restrain the Court, particularly at a time when public opinion registers strong opposition to the Court’s interpretation of the Constitution?”

This good question has been raised at other junctures in American history when the citizenry was dismayed by the performance of the Supreme Court. Thomas Jefferson believed that if the Constitution were ever destroyed, that it would be destroyed by interpretation, most likely by the federal judiciary. He warned of the danger in converting the Constitution “into a thing of wax.”



DAVID ADLER is president of The Alturas Institute, created to advance American Democracy through promotion of the Constitution, civic education, equal protection and gender equality.

Send questions about the Constitution to Dr. Adler at NDWTPColumn@gmail.com and he will attempt to answer them in subsequent columns.

This column is provided by the North Dakota Newspaper Association and Humanities North Dakota.

Tags