Rita Birnbaum, 63

Rita Mae Birnbaum, 63, passed away Sept. 8, 2021, in the home of her sister in Carter Lake, Iowa. Visitation was from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 followed by the funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.
Rita Mae Birnbaum was born July 17, 1958, the daughter of Francis and Harriet (Hanson) Birnbaum at St. Gerard’s Hospital, Hankinson. She was baptized, received First Holy Communion & Confirmation at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson.
She received her education at various area schools through the special education programs graduating from Wyndmere High School in 1977. She was employed through the years at the Grainery in Fargo, North Dakota, as a dishwasher, private caretaker for elderly in Oakes, North Dakota, and laundress at the Medora Motel, Medora, North Dakota. The job she was most proud of was helping in the care of her nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed as her hobbies: ceramics, coloring pictures, Hallmark movies and playing cards, particularly Kings in the Corner, also lottery tickets and the occasional casino trip.
In the year 2000, she moved to the Omaha, Nebraska, area under the watchful eye and care of her eldest sister Roxan (Cooky) Bulanda.
Rita is survived by her father, Francis, Hankinson; brother, Wade, Chicago, Illinois; sisters, Roxan, Carter Lake and Rosan Tiegs, Hankinson and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncle and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother Harriet, brothers, Dale and infant Mikal.
