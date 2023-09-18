230919-p4-NDSU
The ninth class of Rural Leadership North Dakota gathers at the state capitol for a seminar on agriculture and rural policies. (NDSU photo)

Rural Leadership North Dakota (RLND) is a North Dakota State University Extension leadership development program designed to empower individuals from across the state, fostering their growth as leaders for rural communities and equipping them to navigate agricultural and rural policy and emerging trends that may impact North Dakota's future.

Class X encompasses a wide array of talents and expertise, with members from various sectors such as ranching, farming, agricultural research, manufacturing, community services, agricultural marketing, local food initiatives, government and rural development. The class is set to embark on their 18-month leadership development journey in November 2023.



