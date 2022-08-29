Hankinson Kindergarten teacher Stacey Mauch welcomes new students to their first day of school. These Hankinson children have a long education ahead of them filled with homework and tests. However, for the first day of school they got to use some play-dough and see what they could make.
For a lot of students, going back to school means connecting with friends. Jace Stenson and Blaise Frolek were in class in Lidgerwood on the first day of class. The two got to work together on an assignment to kick off the year.
Students in Mr. Lenzen's class at Lidgerwood Public School pay attention as they learn about the population growth of California and how it got its statehood. Pictured, students Lexi Helmer, Tommy Baldwin, Jana Kaczynski, Taylor Buchholz, Olivia Frolek and Bethany Schafer.
Wyndmere Superintendent Mr. Morrison shows off his "Wyndmere's got GAME" shirt in front of Wyndmere Public School. Wyndmere staff greeted students with the custom T-shirts to celebrate the start of the year and encourage students to have GAME (Grit, Acceptance, Motivation and Encouragement).
Hankinson Kindergarten teacher Stacey Mauch welcomes new students to their first day of school. These Hankinson children have a long education ahead of them filled with homework and tests. However, for the first day of school they got to use some play-dough and see what they could make.
For a lot of students, going back to school means connecting with friends. Jace Stenson and Blaise Frolek were in class in Lidgerwood on the first day of class. The two got to work together on an assignment to kick off the year.
Students in Mr. Lenzen's class at Lidgerwood Public School pay attention as they learn about the population growth of California and how it got its statehood. Pictured, students Lexi Helmer, Tommy Baldwin, Jana Kaczynski, Taylor Buchholz, Olivia Frolek and Bethany Schafer.
Wyndmere Superintendent Mr. Morrison shows off his "Wyndmere's got GAME" shirt in front of Wyndmere Public School. Wyndmere staff greeted students with the custom T-shirts to celebrate the start of the year and encourage students to have GAME (Grit, Acceptance, Motivation and Encouragement).
School started for many students across Richland County last week. The dreaded bell ushered in students and teachers alike. Excitement filled classrooms Wednesday, Aug. 24, as syllabuses were handed out and names were learned.
“We got the kiddos in and we are ready to go. I’m looking forward to the year,” Fairmount Principal Jay Townsend said.
Take a look at some of the folks who showed up for the first day of school!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.