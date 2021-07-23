Schroeder steps up in 1-0 playoff win

KINDRED, Nd. — In baseball, sometimes it only takes one. Whether it’s one pitch, one hit or one out – it’s a curious game of fate and fortune. For Wahpeton Post 20, it took one run and a four-hit outing on the mound by Hunter Wamre on Thursday, July 22 to capture a 1-0 win in the first round of Class A East Region playoffs. Ethan Manock’s RBI single in the first inning proved to be enough for No. 1 seed Wahpeton, as Head Coach Chris Kappes’ team defeated the tournament hosts, No. 9 seed Kindred.
Wahpeton's winning run was sparked by base hits from Gavin Schroeder, Isaac Loosmore and Manock. Facing a full count with two outs, Manock lined a single to left with the runners in motion, scoring Schroeder for the only run of the game.
Schroeder and Manock each recorded two hits, as Kindred pitcher Logan Myers scattered Post 20’s offensive output, surrendering six hits over six innings.
Wamre pounded the zone with 20 first-pitch strikes, relying on his defense in a game where neither team committed an error. Kindred loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning and tagged up on a fly ball to right fielder Gavin Schroeder. He came up firing, right on the money to catcher Jackson Fliflet for an out at home plate. Wamre struck out the next batter for a scoreless inning.
“Gavin ended up having a great game,” Kappes said. “We certainly need him and it was good to see him show up and play like he’s capable of playing night in and night out. He executed things we’ve been working on at practice all week. He also threw a runner out at first base on what would’ve been a single through the hole to the right side.”
Top-to-bottom talent is a key theme throughout this year’s bracket and Kindred was no exception. After collecting his 30th win of the season, Kappes doubled down on the competitive parity Post 20 expected entering the postseason.
“It’s a horrible draw for your first game when you play the nine seed and the host team. They have nothing to lose,” Kappes said. “On paper they aren’t supposed to win the game, but they play loose and have no pressure on them. When you look at the standings, three through ten is pretty close. Teams just beat up on each other and the seeds really don’t matter.”
Wahpeton moved on to face the Fargo Astros at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 23. A full recap of Wahpeton’s tournament results will run in Tuesday’s edition of Daily News.
“We laid an egg against the Astros about 10 days ago. We didn’t play good baseball that night,” Kappes said. “At this point, that means nothing. It’s a new season and the stakes are obviously higher right now. We just need to stay within ourselves and take care of business.”
