Searching for superheroes

With the popularity of superhero movies, more and more people have become exposed to new superheroes. Some we all know, Superman and Batman, are two of the most recognizable characters in fiction. Spiderman is the 11th highest grossing franchise in the world, even before counting the rest of the Marvel lineup.
With such big hitters in the industry drawing people into theaters, and films about lesser known characters and teams, like the recent “Eternals” or “Shang-Chi” showing people new characters, it is no wonder that superheroes are growing in popularity.
Despite this, their original format, comic books, continue to decline in sales. The comic book industry is not as sturdy as it may seem. Superhero comic books have been around for nearly 100 years, yet the major players in the industry waver financially. In the 1990s, Marvel Comics, that gave us the recent superhero movie boom, almost shut down due to poor sales. The comic book industry is not too big to fail. If people don’t buy comic books, they will go away.
On that sad note, I thought I would take the opportunity to discuss my experience with collecting comics.
I have been collecting comic books since I was around nine years old and found Green Arrow Year One, issue no. one, in a dollar bin at a used bookstore. The cover looked cool so I bought it. After going home and reading through it, I saw that it was part one of six. Suddenly the hunt was on for the other five issues.
My hunt took me to my local comic book store where it felt like there were more comics that could ever be read, let alone written. The walls were lined with comics encased in hard plastic, file drawers pulled out to reveal thousands of individual issues of comics. I started searching through the drawers at random, not knowing that they were all organized by character.
Eventually I found the other five issues.
It was then that I realized this was just a character origin story. If I wanted to know more, I had to find the rest of the story.
Since then I have been collecting comic books both new and old. My focus has mainly been on the superhero Green Arrow.
After collecting for years now, I am at a point where I have almost every Green Arrow titled issue in my collection, save for a few gaps and the issues which cost tens of thousands of dollars from the character’s introduction over 80 years ago.
I have even gone to comic conventions where I have gotten signatures from authors and artists on a few key issues, including one from Neal Adams, the artist who, alongside Dennis O’Neil, revolutionized the character and the comics industry.
I know a lot of people in the comic community and everyone seems to collect for their own reasons. Some folks like the stories or the art and want to know what is going on with each character. Some see the value of a rare comic and take pride in finding it, only accepting the highest quality comics with no tears or folds in the paper. Some people like collecting comics in the same way crows collect shiny rocks where seeing a new comic means they are getting a new comic.
Recently I have started to ask myself why I collect, and what draws me to Green Arrow?
To me, comics are a unique medium. The fans who read them have influence over what happens in them. For instance, when DC held a vote to see whether or not Batman should be able to save Robin, the fans voted no and Robin died. With so many authors telling the stories of the characters, the diversity in stories is something we rarely find in books or movies.
For me, comics can tell two kinds of stories. The first is the classic story of costumed heroes and villains engaging in various levels of hijinks, such as tying zoo animals to balloons in order to threaten blowing up the city.
The second kind of story they can tell is more personal, down to earth. This story acknowledges that bad things do happen in real life, people have real life struggles and putting on a costume and adding onamonapias won’t solve them.
Comics have the opportunity to talk about the villains of the world that don’t have a face or a costume — drug addiction, racism and mental illness, for example. It shows strong and idolized characters dealing with these issues. It reminds us that even if someone is struggling, that doesn’t make them any less of a hero or any more of a villain.
This is what drew me to Green Arrow. The villains he fights are frequently these faceless real world villains. Big name characters often have an arch nemeses, Batman has the Joker, Superman has Lex Luthor, The Flash has The Reverse-Flash. So many heroes have outrageous villains that can only exist in the panels of a comic book.
Green Arrow has the drug trade, he has hate, he has himself. One of the most famous Green Arrow stories is the two-part “Snowbirds Don’t Fly.” The comic was written by the aforementioned O’Neil and Adams. It was part of a series of comics where Green Arrow and Green Lantern travel across America and face real world issues. “Snowbirds Don’t Fly” tells the story of how Speedy, Green Arrow’s sidekick, gets addicted to heroin. It lends a sympathetic eye to Speedy as he was abandoned by Green Arrow, and it asks why these things happen. It shows Green Arrow struggling with guilt over his bad reaction and poor treatment of Speedy.
I collect Green Arrow comics because I do like the over-the-top, zany villain fights, but I also like the real world messages they share and the lessons we can learn from them.
If you can, go to a local comic book store and pick up a comic book. Maybe you will find a hobby that you really enjoy, while supporting writers, artists and local businesses.
