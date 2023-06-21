Second Scene Dress Rehearsal
Buy Now

'Want to take a seat?' Actors at Barney VFW run through a dress rehearsal. 

In a century-old building, actors spanning multiple generations took to the stage this week at the Barney VFW, for a dress rehearsal of the play titled "Bethel Park Falls." The show comes full circle pulling inspiration from another play held in Wyndmere, North Dakota, titled “100.”

Virginia Georger has been with the theater since 1985. She is keen to relay history to anyone who attends. Binders of pictures are displayed in the lobby where attendees waiting to see a play can browse through the diverse performances held at the VFW over the years.

Changing of the season
Buy Now

Actor Norma Kjos announces the changing of the season with a poem by Emily Bronte. 
Yoga in the park
Buy Now

Yoga in the park, actors perform a scene during dress rehearsal of 'Bethel Park Falls' at Barney VFW. The show runs June 21, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. 


Tags