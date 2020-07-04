We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through July 31st. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Here are the senior menus for July 6th-10th
Abercrombie- Monday, lasagna, mixed vegetables, romaine lettuce salad, mandarin oranges, garlic toast, milk. Tuesday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, parslied potato, broccoli raisin salad, cantaloupe, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, chicken salad on a bun, lettuce and tomato, carrot, raisin, pineapple salad, apricots, chocolate chip cookie, bread-0, milk.
Fairmount- Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson- Tuesday, CLOSED. Wednesday, lasagna, mixed vegetables, romaine lettuce salad, mandarin oranges, garlic toast, milk. Thursday, pork chop/gravy, mashed potato, corn, dressing, berry crisp/topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, parslied potato, coleslaw, cantaloupe, bread-1, milk.
Lidgerwood- Monday, lasagna, mixed vegetables, romaine lettuce salad, mandarin oranges, garlic toast, milk. Tuesday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, parslied potato, broccoli raisin salad, cantaloupe, bread-1, milk. Thursday, pork chop/gravy, mashed potato, corn, dressing, apricots, chocolate chip cookie, bread-1, milk.
Wyndmere- Monday, lasagna, mixed vegetables, romaine lettuce salad, mandarin oranges, garlic toast, milk. Tuesday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, parslied potato, broccoli raisin salad, cantaloupe, bread-1, milk. Thursday, pork chop/gravy, mashed potato, corn, dressing, berry crisp/topping, bread-1, milk.
Wahpeton- Monday, lasagna, mixed vegetables, romaine lettuce salad, mandarin oranges, garlic toast, milk. Tuesday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, parslied potato, broccoli raisin salad, cantaloupe, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, birthday dinner, chicken teriyaki, wild rice blend, new Brunswick veggies, apple pie, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, pork chop/gravy, mashed potato, corn, dressing, berry crisp/topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, chicken salad on a bun, lettuce and tomato, carrot, raisin, pineapple salad, apricots, chocolate chip cookie, bread-0, milk.
