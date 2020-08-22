We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through December 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie – Monday, stuffed peppers, Scandinavian veggies, cottage cheese, apricots, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, BBQ rib patties, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, watermelon, corn bread, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, garlic mashed potato, Harvard beets, apple pie/topping, bread-1, milk.
Fairmount - Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson – Tuesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato wedges, baked beans, cherries, lemon bars, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, garlic mashed potato, Harvard beets, apple pie/topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, chicken wild rice hot dish, California blend veggies, strawberry jello w/strawberries, bread-1, milk.
Lidgerwood – Monday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, Malibu blend veggies, baked beans, cherries, lemon bars, bread-0, milk. Tuesday, roast beef/gravy, garlic mashed potato, Harvard beets, apple pie/topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, BBQ rib patties, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, watermelon, corn bread, milk.
Wyndmere – Monday, stuffed peppers, Scandinavian veggies, cottage cheese, apricots, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, BBQ rib patties, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, watermelon, corn bread, milk. Thursday, chicken wild rice hot dish, California blend veggies, strawberry jello w/strawberries, bread-1, milk.
Wahpeton – Monday, stuffed peppers, Scandinavian veggies, cottage cheese, apricots, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, BBQ rib patties, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, watermelon, corn bread, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, garlic mashed potato, Harvard beets, apple pie/topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, chicken wild rice hot dish, California blend veggies, strawberry jello w/strawberries, bread-1, milk. Friday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, Malibu blend veggies, baked beans, cherries, lemon bars, bread-0, milk.
