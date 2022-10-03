I recently visited most of our community’s service clubs to solicit support for a local judicial program. I’m a member of Kiwanis, and I saw something similar in every group: the rosters are small, the attendance is smaller, but the people attending fill the room with a bounty of friendliness and philanthropy.

Service clubs just aren’t a “thing” anymore. When I started practicing law, it was an unstated directive to join a local service club. I heard this same story from many people. When they started in their particular field of work, service club membership went along with the territory. But it’s not like that anymore, and membership has become even more challenging after most clubs took breaks during the pandemic and then cautiously resumed normal operations.



Megan Kummer

Colfax, N.D.

