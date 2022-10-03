I recently visited most of our community’s service clubs to solicit support for a local judicial program. I’m a member of Kiwanis, and I saw something similar in every group: the rosters are small, the attendance is smaller, but the people attending fill the room with a bounty of friendliness and philanthropy.
Service clubs just aren’t a “thing” anymore. When I started practicing law, it was an unstated directive to join a local service club. I heard this same story from many people. When they started in their particular field of work, service club membership went along with the territory. But it’s not like that anymore, and membership has become even more challenging after most clubs took breaks during the pandemic and then cautiously resumed normal operations.
I encourage everyone to look at what our service clubs are doing. Each club has a mission, and each mission is service-minded and aimed at bringing people together to positively contribute to various needs in our community.
My point being is that everyone eats lunch. Spend one lunch each week away from your work, with people who make you better, make you laugh, and always work towards the common goal of making our community better.
Kiwanis meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 12 p.m. at Prante’s in Wahpeton. Headwaters Lions meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 12 p.m., Prante’s. Rotary meets at 12 p.m. Tuesdays at the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Optimists meet at 12 p.m. most Thursdays at Prante’s and at 12 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Pizza Ranch, Wahpeton. Zonta meets at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at The Boiler Room, Wahpeton.
