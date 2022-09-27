Editor’s note: Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on early-season performances and not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports. The addition of these final candidates completes the 51-athlete field. 

Final Female Additions

10 candidates added to Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists
Emma Pagel is off to a hot start at the range for the North Dakota State College of Science clay target team.
Jasmyn Benedict (881) has finished second or third amongst Breckenridge-Wahpeton runners in every race this season. The freshman is one of several young athletes providing excitement for the remainder of the fall. 
Mattea Vig soars for a kill during Breckenridge's sweep of Hancock. 
Morgan Vosberg listens intently as NDSCS Head Coach Jane Passa addresses the Wildcats during a timeout. 
Hunter Wilts has his eyes set on the MCAC Championships with an early-season average of 24.80. 
Alex Martel (6) may be unassuming at first glance, but he hits hard and zooms around the football field. He's a versatile defensive piece for the Breckenridge Cowboys. 
Offensive linemen typically get little love when it comes to press time. It's the nature of the position, grimy and thankless. Ethan Lyons (65) is an exception, creating highlights with the way he lays players out and blocks for several different running styles in the NDSCS backfield. 
Gunnar Miller, Wahpeton, adds some local firepower to the NDSCS Wildcats.
Jaeger comes from Rugby, North Dakota, to study in the John Deer Technology program at NDSCS. He was right on the money in week two with a perfect score.
Jonas Kjetland joined the Wahpeton tennis team this season and acclimated himself with ease.


