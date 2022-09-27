10 candidates added to Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists

Editor’s note: Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on early-season performances and not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports. The addition of these final candidates completes the 51-athlete field.
Final Female Additions
Emma Pagel (Fr.) - NDSCS Clay Target
The North Dakota State College of Science clay target team rosters 46 athletes. The talent at the top of the Wildcats roster makes it hard to differentiate between athletes, which is why we chose multiple shooters in our final additions. Pagel comes to the Wildcats by way of Cannon Falls, Minnesota. Her 23.8 average round ranks third amongst women in the MCAC White Division, tied with fellow Athlete of the Year candidate and teammate Keagan Neppl.
Jasmyn Benedict (Fr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Cross Country
Benedict has finished four of five races inside the top 40, while taking 41st in another. Her season-best finish is 17th at the Morris Tiger Invite. Her season-best and personal-best time is 22:17.10 at the Milbank Grandstay Invitational.
Mattea Vig (Sr.) - Breckenridge Volleyball
Vig's contributions as a second or third attacker in many of Breckenridge's wins can't be underestimated. The senior has provided the Cowgirls with sorely needed depth after graduating one of the greatest senior classes in school history. Vig hardly saw the court as a junior, which makes her meteoric rise as a senior that much more impressive.
Morgan Vosberg (So.) - NDSCS Volleyball
Vosberg is the primary setter for an NDSCS volleyball team that ranks 20th in the country. She leads the team with 373 assists, and while her assists per set are down from 8.9 to 7.8, her digs have improved from 1.73 to 1.85. Vosberg also has eight block assists and 10 aces to supplement her assists.
Final Male Additions
Hunter Wilts (Fr.) - NDSCS Clay Target
Hunter Wilts, Kerkhoven, Minnesota, followed up a straight 50 in week one with a 49 in week two. The freshman's 24.80 average round is tied for second in the entire conference.
Alex Martel (Sr.) - Breckenridge Football
"Marty" is a catalyst for the Breckenridge defense. He's added some power to his frame over the past few seasons, clocking in at 5-foot-8, 155 pounds for his senior campaign. Martel has a penchant for big plays, having already recorded a pair of fumble recoveries and a 62-yard rushing touchdown. He's a valuable tackler on special teams and provides a stealthy edge rush in addition to his pass coverage in the secondary.
Ethan Lyons (So.) - NDSCS Football
Lyons is the second offensive lineman to make the fall watch list, joining Wahpeton senior Connor Rosenberg. Lyons was an NJCAA All-American last year and hasn't missed a step during the Wildcats' 3-1 start to the 2022 season. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound sophomore from Lisbon, North Dakota, is a physical specimen that moves with authority and grace on the gridiron.
Gunnar Miller (So.) - NDSCS Clay Target
Miller, a Wahpeton native, joins Logan Mammenga, Breckenridge, as local talent on the team. The NDSCS shooter has hit 95/100 clay targets this season, showing potential top-10 talent in the conference.
Zachary Jaeger (Fr.) - NDSCS Clay Target
Jaeger shot a 46 in the opening week. The Rugby, North Dakota, product wasn't at the top of the NDSCS scores, let alone the conference leaderboard. In week two, he showed laser focus with a straight 50 to pace the Wildcats.
Jonas Kjetland (Sr.) - Wahpeton Tennis
It was difficult to differentiate between the top athletes on the Wahpeton boys tennis team. Stats were hard to obtain and individual results were not posted publicly online. Kjetland, however, clearly made a difference to the program. The senior from Norway helped achieve a milestone four-win season for the rebuilding Huskies. His skills continually improved in each match. He was described by Head Coach Amanda Lunsetter as a rising star.
LIST OF FEMALE AOTY CANDIDATES (read about them here)
McKena Koolmo (Sr.) - Wahpeton Golf
Halle Miller (So.) - Wahpeton Golf
Scout Woods (So.) - Wahpeton Golf
Lily Anderson (Sr.) - Wahpeton Golf
Madison Schafer (Sr.) - Wahpeton Volleyball
Hattie Dockter (Sr.) - Wahpeton Volleyball
Emma Bontjes (Sr.) - Wahpeton Volleyball
Addie Twidwell (Sr.) - Breckenridge Volleyball
Abby Johnson (Sr.) - Breckenridge Volleyball
Sydni Roberts (So.) - Breckenridge Volleyball, B-W Swimming
Kelsey Ceroll (Sr.) - Breckenridge Volleyball
Mattea Vig (Sr.) - Breckenridge Volleyball
Camryn Kaehler (Fr.) - NDSCS Volleyball
Stella Raser (So.) - NDSCS Volleyball
Katie Gostovich (Fr.) - NDSCS Volleyball
Riane Mohagen (Fr.) - NDSCS Volleyball
Bailee Brommenschenkel (So.) - NDSCS Volleyball
Morgan Vosberg (So.) - NDSCS Volleyball
Maddie McKinnon (So.) - NDSCS Volleyball
Kiera Wiertzema (Fr.) - B-W Cross Country
Alison Hoerer (Sr.) - B-W Cross Country
Jasmyn Benedict (Fr.) - B-W Cross Country
Elli Hendrickson (Fr.) - B-W Swimming
Keagan Neppl (So.) - NDSCS Clay Target
Emma Pagel (Fr.) - NDSCS Clay Target
LIST OF MALE AOTY CANDIDATES (read about them here)
Treyton Mauch (So.) - Wahpeton Football
Beau Arenstein (Sr.) - Wahpeton Football
Riley Thimjon (Sr.) - Wahpeton Football
Caden Kappes (Sr.) - Wahpeton Football
Connor Rosenberg (Sr.) - Wahpeton Football
Graedyn Buell (So.) - NDSCS Football
Marselio Mendez (So.) - NDSCS Football
Brady Borgen (So.) - NDSCS Football
Erik Lumpkin (So.) - NDSCS Football
Ethan Lyons (So.) - NDSCS Football
Noah Berge (Jr.) - B-W Cross Country
Luke Baumgardner (Sr.) - B-W Cross Country
Dawson Sperr (Fr.) - NDSCS Clay Target Team
Hunter Wilts (Fr.) - NDSCS Clay Target
Gunnar Miller (So.) - NDSCS Clay Target
Zachary Jaeger (Fr.) - NDSCS Clay Target
Cameron Nieto (Sr.) - Breckenridge Football
Alex Sanchez (Sr.) - Breckenridge Football
Gavin Pederson (Sr.) - Breckenridge Football
Alex Tschakert (Sr.) - Breckenridge Football
Landon Blaufuss (Sr.) - Breckenridge Football
Alan Martinez (Jr.) - Breckenridge Football
Alex Martel (Sr.) - Breckenridge Football
Andrew Withuski (Sr.) - Wahpeton Tennis
Matthew Comings (Jr.) - Wahpeton Tennis
Jonas Kjetland (Sr.) - Wahpeton Tennis
Honorable Mention: Daily News would like to include Breckenridge senior Dylan Bernotas (RB/WR/KR/DB) as an honorable mention. Bernotas injured his knee on the first kick return of the season and will miss the remainder of his senior campaign. He's been an incredibly supportive teammate throughout the early stages of his recovery. He quickly grabbed his crutches to follow drives down the field on the sidelines throughout cold-weather games, played catch with teammates and ball boy Keaton Butts, and led the introduction line to fire up the Cowboy starters. We wish Dylan the best in his recovery and we recognize his positive attitude in the face of adversity.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.