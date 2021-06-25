10-run 5th inning overpowers Wahpeton over Breckenridge

The second border battle of the season happened between the Breckenridge Post 53 Jr. Legion and Wahpeton Post 20’s Class B team Friday, June 25. Post 20 came up with a dominant fifth inning to secure a 15-4 win over the Post 53 Jr. Legion.
Breckenridge got their first taste of varsity action this season. With missing players for the Post 53 Jr. Legion, it made for a not-so-warm welcome for the two team’s season series.
“The game plan was for some of these guys to get more reps, and overall, they executed some of the designed stuff, and offensively they were able to put the ball in play,” Post 53 Jr. Legion Head Coach Robert Wanek Jr. said. “Us pitching with non-pitchers didn’t work out well.”
For Post 20 Class B, their aggression in the top of the fifth inning was the key to getting not only a win, but a run-rule, winning by more than 10 runs.
“I told them to come out and be more aggressive,” Post 20 Head Coach Zach Manock said. “That’s what we talked about all week, getting better leads at first. That’s why we got a lot of steals.
“This group, they want to be here and they’re working hard,” he said. “Their attitudes have been good. That’s what’s been keeping them going these last two games.”
Manock is now 2-0 as a head coach. He helped Class B secure a win over LaMoure Tuesday, June 22 as an interim head coach. Post 20 will play Ellendale and these two teams will meet at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at John Randall Field.
