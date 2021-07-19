12-run inning keys championship comeback

ULEN, Minn. – Undefeated in district play entering Sunday’s Northwest South Sub-State Championship, No. 1 seed Breckenridge Post 53 faced a familiar foe in No. 2 seed Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Post 397.
The territory, however, was anything but familiar, as Post 53 found themselves in a 10-3 hole in the fifth inning. Miraculously, they scored 14 unanswered runs in a 17-10 win, crowning their place in summer ball folklore with the greatest comeback in program history.
Post 53 senior Christian Nieto channeled a Winston Churchill quote that’s been driving him throughout the season, one he entered on the heels of a long recovery from a broken leg he suffered during football.
“Never give up on something that you can’t go a day without thinking about,” Nieto said.
Nieto batted 7-for-11 in the tournament, with a team-leading nine runs batted in and a grand slam in the second round vs. host team Twin Valley/Ulen-Hitterdal. He led the way on Sunday vs. DGF with a 4-for-5 performance.
“We didn’t let their little rally get us down and we kept moving forward. We knew it wasn’t over until it’s over and we struck back with the bats for 12 runs in one inning,” Nieto said.
Breckenridge entered the bottom of the fifth trailing 10-3. Using a litany of walks, errors, singles and textbook small ball to clutter the base paths, Post 53 eventually tied the game at 10-10 on a Collin Roberts single and took an 11-10 lead on a Jayce Werner double. Then, Jace Hegge stepped to the plate, a primary pitcher with only six regular season at bats to his name. Hegge took a low inside fastball and belted it to the left field fence for a bases-clearing double and a four-run lead.
“Jace damn near hit it out of the park,” Post 53 Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said. “That was the biggest hit of the game in my opinion. A bases-loaded double in the nine spot, with two-outs, nobody is expecting that. He stepped up and hit a rocket that was nearly a grand slam.”
Breckenridge (19-4, 16-0 District 9) outscored opponents 44-17 in the tournament and posted a .404 team batting average. They hung 15 hits on DGF enroute to their 16th district win in a row. Overall this season, Post 53 has an eye-popping run differential of 158-45.
“We’ve been scoring a ton of runs most of the season, our run differential is just off the map,” Hiedeman said. “We’re never out of a game because we have the ability to explode for so many runs at any given time. We’re not just hitting the ball, some of those hits have been crushed. ”
Brayden Wahl reached base four times in the title game via two hits and two walks. An untimely error behind starting pitcher Cooper Yaggie opened the door for six runs and ended his night in the fifth inning following a Post 397 home run. Connor Twidwell was the bullpen man, locking up the win with two and one third shutout innings after his offense staked him to a seven-run lead.
Breckenridge had less trouble in the first two rounds, defeating Ada Post 26 to kick off postseason play on Friday, July 16 by a score of 14-4. They executed offensively and sat back comfortably on defense behind a dominant start from staff ace Yaggie. He pitched two shutout innings, striking out five and allowing one hit — a leadoff double. He was named the Ulen Standard Player of the Game.
“It was huge getting out of that first inning without giving up a run. Cooper settled in after the double and picked up two strikeouts to get us out of there,” Hiedeman said.
Post 53 pushed one run across in the first on a Brayden Wahl single and added six in the second, driving the baseball all over the park for a commanding 7-0 advantage. Yaggie and Twidwell set the tone with a pair of doubles to the fence.
Post 26 threatened in the third, loading the bases with one out and reliever Adam Ohm on the mound. Ada drilled a liner to Hegge at third base, but the cornerman made an acrobatic catch, allowing Breckenridge to escape the inning unscathed by turning an unassisted double play.
“I have no idea how Jace caught that ball. He jumped, snow coned it, and came down diving for the bag to get the out,” Hiedeman said.
Ohm pitched the final three innings until Post 53 won via the 10-run rule, providing a key rest day for the team’s rotation starters. He allowed five hits, but weathered the storm and kept attacking the zone, walking only one batter.
Breckenridge made runners pay on the base paths. Cameron Nieto threw a runner out at home from center field, and catchers Wahl and Zane Mikkelson each caught a runner stealing. Wahl, catching in place of an injured Jared Aamold, flashed back to his junior varsity days behind the dish and looked like he hadn’t missed a beat at the position.
“Bottom line is, Brayden had a cannon. He threw a guy out by two steps at second base in the air on an absolute rocket,” Hiedeman said.
Baserunning was at a premium for Post 53, highlighted by a hustle play from Cameron Nieto. Anchored close to first base on an infield fly, Nieto blazed down the line and slid safely into second base when the infield fly dropped between three defenders and kicked away.
“The pitcher, the catcher and the second basemen were in that Bermuda Triangle spot of the infield and nobody caught it. They almost collided,” Hiedeman said. “Credit Cam for being such an aggressive runner and not jogging. That’s what I’m talking about — hustle, running everything out and playing hard. It was good to see us do that.”
Breckenridge fell behind 3-0 to host team Twin Valley/Ulen-Hitterdal Post 431 in game two. That deficit gave way to an offensive onslaught highlighted by a Christian Nieto grand slam. The North Dakota State College of Science football commit showcased his power by going 2-for-4 with five runs batted in.
“Chris and Cam (Nieto) were kind of spinning outside the baseball earlier in the season, hands outside, struggling a bit,” Hiedeman said. “They both came early to practice four days in a row to work on things, now they’re hitting the ball well because they put the time and energy in to improve. The one thing about Chris — you’re never going to get less than 100 percent. Same with Cam, they both earned MVP of a game this weekend.”
Hegge started on the mound and walked three batters in the opening frame. Emmit Vig was called upon in relief, issuing two free passes and striking out nine in five and two-thirds innings. Vig more than made up for a 0-for-4 night at the plate, running roughshod through the Post 431 order in workhorse fashion on 96 pitches.
After sweeping south sub-state play, Breckenridge moves on as the South’s top seed in the Northwest Sub-State Tournament, pitting them against the North’s No. 4 seed, Crookston, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22 in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota.
“The south tournament is the one you want to survive. If you win two games before you lose two, you advance,” Hiedeman said. “This first round on Thursday is single elimination. You play to win this tournament.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.