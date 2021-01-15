The Southern Valley Figure Skating Club (SVFSC) recognized coaches Kayla Hammond and Heather Pietron for becoming U.S. Figure Skating Gold Medalists. In March 2020, each coach passed the final United States Figure Skating Association (USFSA) Moves in the Field Test in the pathway they were on. Coach Hammond passed her final Adult Moves in the Field Test and Coach Pietron passed her Senior Moves in the Field Test. In Dec. 2020, SVFSC celebrated the coaches accomplishments at the club’s last night of fall skating. In January 2021, the club presented each of the coaches their official Gold Medalist Jackets.
Along with the coaches passing their own tests, 14 of the SVFSC advanced girls traveled to Watertown, South Dakota on Dec. 29-30, 2020 for a USFSA testing session where they tested in front of a panel of three judges. The club had an amazing session with 15 total tests passed. Congratulations to these girls:
-Autumn Benedict- Juvenile moves in the field
-Jaidyn Seelye- Pre-juv moves in the field & Preliminary Freeskate
-Laken Muller- Preliminary moves in the field and pre-pre Freeskate
-Katrina Benedict- preliminary moves in the field and pre-pre Freeskate
-Emma Klein- pre-pre Freeskate
-Paityn Miranowski- pre-pre Freeskate
-Sophie Peterson- pre-pre Freeskate
-Addie King- pre-pre Freeskate
-Danika Oliphant- pre-pre moves in the field
-Tessa Snyder- pre-pre moves in the field
-Ava Peterson- pre-pre moves in the field
-Sydney Tischer- pre-pre moves in the field
