Tuesday, June 16
Giant Snacks 21, Hometown Heroes 1
Wilkin Bar 13, Tangled Hair 6v
Wilkin Bar 20, Hometown Heroes 0
Tangled Hair 14, Giant Snacks 13
League Standings — won, lost
Wilkin Bar — 2, 0
Giant Snacks — 1, 1
Tangled Hair — 1, 1
Hometown Heroes — 0, 2
