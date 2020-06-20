Tuesday, June 16

Giant Snacks 21, Hometown Heroes 1

Wilkin Bar 13, Tangled Hair 6v

Wilkin Bar 20, Hometown Heroes 0

Tangled Hair 14, Giant Snacks 13

League Standings — won, lost

Wilkin Bar — 2, 0

Giant Snacks — 1, 1

Tangled Hair — 1, 1

Hometown Heroes — 0, 2

