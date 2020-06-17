Monday, June 15, 2020
Barker Insurance / Eagles 25, Red River Communications 12;
Barker Insurance / Eagles 28, Birchem Livestock 15;
Red River Communications 18, Birchem Livestock 8;
Sporty's 25, Wil-Rich 9;
Sporty's 18, Wil-Rich 12;
FCCU 9, Dean's Digging / Casey's 1;
Dean's Digging / Casey's 10, FCCU 8;
Shermco 19, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 12;
Shermco 23, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 13;
Econofoods 16, Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 10;
Econofoods 19, Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 8.
Monday Night League
Team, Won, Lost
Sporty's - 6, 0
Econofoods - 5, 1
Casey's Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint - 4, 2
FCCU - 4, 2
Barker Insurance/Eagles - 4, 2
Red River Communications - 3, 3
Birchem Livestock - 2, 4
Dean's Digging/Casey's - 2, 4
Shermco - 2, 4
RRVW/Wahpeton Fab - 1, 5
Wil-Rich/Sportsmen's - 0, 6
