Monday, June 15, 2020

Barker Insurance / Eagles 25, Red River Communications 12;

Barker Insurance / Eagles 28, Birchem Livestock 15;

Red River Communications 18, Birchem Livestock 8;

Sporty's 25, Wil-Rich 9;

Sporty's 18, Wil-Rich 12;

FCCU 9, Dean's Digging / Casey's 1;

Dean's Digging / Casey's 10, FCCU 8;

Shermco 19, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 12;

Shermco 23, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 13;

Econofoods 16, Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 10;

Econofoods 19, Casey's Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 8.

Monday Night League

Team, Won, Lost

Sporty's - 6, 0

Econofoods - 5, 1

Casey's Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint - 4, 2

FCCU - 4, 2

Barker Insurance/Eagles - 4, 2

Red River Communications - 3, 3

Birchem Livestock - 2, 4

Dean's Digging/Casey's - 2, 4

Shermco - 2, 4

RRVW/Wahpeton Fab - 1, 5

Wil-Rich/Sportsmen's - 0, 6

