Monday, June 29, 2020

Sporty’s/Circle of Nations — 14, FCCU — 1

Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s — 11, Sporty’s/Circle of Nations — 10

FCCU — 15, Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s — 5

Birchem Livestock — 16, Red River Communications/The Brew — 8

Red River Communications — 26, Birchem Livestock — 19

Barker Insurance/Eagles — 19, Econofoods — 17

Barker Insurance/Eagles — 15, Econofoods — 3

Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint — 23, Shermco — 13

Shermco — 14, Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint — 13

RRVW/Wahpeton Fab — 22, Dean’s Digging — 8

RRVW Wahpeton Fab — 7, Dean’s Digging — 5.

Monday Night League — Won, Lost

Sporty’s / Circle of Nations — 9, 1

Barker Insurance / Eagles — 7, 3

Econofoods — 6, 4

FCCU — 6, 4

Casey’s Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint — 5, 5

Shermco — 5, 5

RRVW / Wahpeton Fab — 5, 5

Red River Communications / The Brew — 4, 6

Birchem Livestock — 4, 6

Dean’s Digging / Casey’s — 2, 8

Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s — 2, 8

