SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford International Presented by Cambria is moving ahead as scheduled with COVID-19 precautions in mind for players, patrons, partners and volunteers. The third annual tournament will take place Sept. 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“We continue to work closely with the PGA TOUR Champions and Sanford Health in preparation to conduct the safest possible event for our community,” said Josh Brewster, tournament director of the Sanford International. “We look forward to bringing everyone back together and putting on a first-class tournament while continuing to make a positive economic and charitable impact in Sioux Falls and the region.”
Tournament organizers will continue to monitor the situation regarding COVID-19 and make adjustments as necessary. The Sanford International is including several COVID-19 protections and precautions throughout the week of the tournament, including the following:
• Increased hand sanitizer dispensers, hand washing stations and dispersion of masks in key areas.
• Additional food safety protocols including eliminating self-serve buffets, increased pre-packaged options, and encouraging cashless transactions.
• Hospitality venues cleaned and sanitized regularly. Re-configuring seating to encourage social distancing measures.
• Shuttles sanitized after every drop off. Additional shuttles provided to accommodate sanitizing fulfillment.
“We are confident that with the guidance from our team of experts at Sanford Health, the Sanford International can be held safely and responsibly,” said Dr. Michael Wilde, vice president medical officer for Sanford in Sioux Falls. “This event has done a wonderful job of bringing people together the past two years, and we are looking forward to leading the way in helping our community return to some normalcy and enjoyment.”
