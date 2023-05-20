2022-23 Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year

Editor’s note: Spring Sports Athlete of the Year is based on current-season performances and not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports.
Abi Bronson (Sr.) - B-W Softball
Bronson is batting a healthy .318/.464/.987 through 14 games. The senior outfielder has one homer and seven doubles while accounting for 13 runs and 11 RBIs. Bronson has more walks (12) than strikeouts (9), seeing success no matter where she figures into the batting order. While Bronson only has three steals, she runs the bases intelligently and rarely creates outs.
Adi Dodge (Fr.) - B-W Softball
It’s hard to believe Dodge is only a freshman when you see the charge she puts into the softball. Dodge is slashing .408/.482/1.094 with five doubles, one home run and a bases-clearing triple. She ranks second on the Storm in hits (20) and RBIs (21), while leading the roster with 28 runs across 14 games.
Amanda Hiner (So.) - NDSCS Softball
The sophomore outfielder from Apple Valley, Minnesota, has become an unlikely power source for No. 2-ranked NDSCS, belting seven home runs this season after hitting just one as a freshman. Hiner boasts a .355/.437/.636 line at the plate with 45 runs scored and 33 more driven in. Hiner has wheels on the bases and ranks second on the team with three triples, stealing six bases along the way.
Avery Martin (Fr.) - NDSCS Softball
Martin can mash, leading the Mon-Dak Conference in batting average (.551) and RBIs (64) while finishing third in home runs (12). Martin added to her production by going 7-for-8 on stolen base attempts and leading the Wildcats with 50 runs scored. She’s clutch, she’s energetic and she swings a dangerous stick in the No. 3 spot for a lineup that is headed to the NJCAA DIII World Series in Dewitt, New York.
Elizabeth Comings (Sr.) - Wahpeton Tennis
It doesn’t get more difficult than being Wahpeton’s No. 1 tennis player and having the task of facing the Eastern Dakota Conference gauntlet week after week. Comings is unfazed by the pressure, often securing the Huskies’ only wins when they line up against quality competition. She has a calm, competitive demeanor on the court that helps younger teammates succeed in the moment and earns her the respect of opponents. Comings earned a win over a No. 1 opponent from Red River, the first such win for Wahpeton in many years.
Emily Gowin (Fr.) - Breckenridge Track & Field
Gowin comes from a family name synonymous with running success. Her freshman season has jumpstarted a rebuild for Breckenridge track and field, as the program continues to shine in the relays with Gowin carrying the baton. She’s finished fourth or better in all five of her 200-meter races, including a personal-best time of 27.66 seconds. Breckenridge hasn’t fallen out of the top 10 in a single relay this season.
Emma Bontjes (Sr.) - Wahpeton Track & Field
Bontjes is consistent in the javelin, with three victories, one runner-up and one third place. The senior finished 16th at the renowned Howard Wood Dakota Relays and recorded a personal-best throw of 117’01” at the Anderson-Schuler Relays. Bontjes also has four top-15 finishes in both the long jump and triple jump.
Grace Foster (So.) - NDSCS Softball
Foster is the fastest player on an NDSCS team that sorely needs a running threat. The sophomore from Warroad, Minnesota, proved big things come in small packages, as “Mighty Mouse” made a living as a slap hitter atop the NDSCS order. Foster’s .328/.379/.377 line doesn’t jump off the page, but her ability to sacrifice bunt adds to the production. The speedy second baseman is 20-for-22 on stolen base attempts with 29 runs scored, sprinkling in three doubles and a homer.
Hailee Hanson (Jr.) - Breckenridge Track & Field
Hanson catches up to opposing runners in the blink of an eye on the back end of Breckenridge’s fearsome relay teams. The junior blew by Wahpeton at the Anderson-Schuler Invitational to hand the Cowgirls a victory in the 4x100 against its border rivals, crossing the finish line in a time of 1:53.03 as a team. Hanson also holds a pair of top-10 placings in the 200.
Irella Bautista (So.) - B-W Softball
Bautista handles the bat like a college hitter, combining plate discipline with punishing power. The sophomore is slashing .596/.667/1.645 in the middle of the order for an 11-3 Storm team. Bautista leads the roster in hits (28), doubles (12), home runs (2) and RBIs (24). Astonishingly, the newcomer from Texas has yet to strikeout while drawing 10 walks on the season. In addition to her bat skills, Bautista holds a 2.29 ERA across 42.2 innings, striking out 45 and walking 14.
Ivy Ovsak (Sr.) - Breckenridge Track & Field
Breckenridge lacks the depth to compete in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference, but the program knows it can lean on Ovsak in the field events. The senior thrower has six top-10 finishes in the shot put, including a season-record 32’01” at the DGF Invitational. Ovsak has taken sixth place in the discus two times, saving her best throw (89’11.25”) for a seventh-place showing at the difficult HOL Championships held May 16.
Jaida Fobb (Jr.) - Wahpeton Track & Field
Fobb is firing on all cylinders in both the track and the field events. The junior has two wins and a pair of silver showings in the 400 meter to compliment four top-10 finishes in the 200. Anchoring the 4x400 relay, Fobb has led Lady Huskies to a trio of gold medals and seven top-five performances, reaching a team time of 4:16.73 on May 15. Versatility makes Fobb special, as she now has three victories in the high jump with a personal record of 5’01”. While we’re at it, we might as well list her bronze finish in the pole vault (8’06”) at the Wahpeton Last Chance Meet.
Karissa Comer (So.) - NDSCS Softball
Comer comes equipped with a hot bat, swinging her way to the tune of a .366/.403/.657 line. The sophomore ranks second on the Wildcats roster in hits (49) and third in doubles (10), home runs (9) and RBIs (41). Comer has a fantastic .973 fielding percentage at first base, where she’s committed only five errors in 184 chances. The Kalispell, Montana, product batted a timid .184 as a freshman, making her ascent into the NJCAA DIII stratosphere a serious success story.
Katelyn Strauss (So.) - NDSCS Softball
Strauss is headed to UND next year for a reason. She’s a problem for NJCAA hitters and a solution in the circle for the 31-13 Wildcats. The Spokane, Washington, native won a share of this award last season and now has 592 strikeouts in her Wildcats career. Strauss was named back-to-back Mon-Dak Conference MVP in addition to all-American honors. The ace boasts a 21-5 record across 163.2 innings in 2022-23, compiling a 2.14 ERA with a league-leading 269 strikeouts. She has 15 complete games and four no-hitters.
Kennedy Schuler (Sr.) - Breckenridge Golf
Every golf team needs a savvy veteran on the links; that’s Kennedy Schuler. The senior ranks third in the HOL Conference and hopes to return to state for the second time in three years after posting a runner-up round May 18 in Perham, Minnesota, shooting a 44-42-86 as smoke from the Canadian wildfires complicated the course. Schuler has medaled in all but one meet this season, making her a model of consistency.
Mia Dodge (Jr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Softball
Dodge shared this award with Strauss last season, putting her on pedestal with collegiate talent. She’s now a junior and her numbers are even better, seeing her ERA drop from 3.19 to 1.82. Dodge throws pitches with “Moves Like Jagger,” contorting the softball around opposing swings. Her movement-oriented approach has resulted in a 49:9 strikeout:walk ratio and batters are hitting just .218 against the righty. Dodge has flirted with a no-hitter on several occasions and carries plenty of confidence into the Section 8AA playoffs with the Storm sitting in second place in the HOL.
Piper Jaehning (8th) - Breckenridge Golf
Jaehning makes a rare appearance on this list as a middle school talent. The Cowgirls golfer has made her way into the top 15 in the HOL rankings, learning from the example of Schuler as she navigates courses throughout lakes country. Jaehning was able to recover from a few rough shots and finish her meet strong to shoot a 49 at the Moorhead Country Club.
Riley Tappy (Fr.) - NDSCS Softball
Stepping into the shortstop role as a freshman has proved fruitful for both Tappy and her team. The second half of the season has been “Tappy Time,” with the Ponteto, Idaho, ballplayer running her slash line to .400/.575/.581. Tappy is up to four homers, three doubles and two triples. Her counting stats include 28 runs and 28 RBIs across 44 games. Tappy has turned five double plays for a lockdown NDSCS defense.
Scout Woods (So.) - Wahpeton Track & Field
A finalist for Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year, Woods is a monster presence in the EDC field categories. In total, the sophomore has 11 wins in the shot put and the discus, setting a Lady Huskies school record in the latter with a throw of 131’05” at the Shanley Invitational. Woods isn’t afraid of the weight room, embracing a year-round grind which has transformed her into a college throwing prospect. Between her basketball and track and field careers, Woods will be a factor at the next level in a few short years.
Shai Pachel (So.) - NDSCS Softball
No pitching staff is complete without a master battery mate behind the dish. Pachel is in complete control from her catcher position, getting the most out of all three NDSCS pitchers (Strauss, Ashley Bisping, Tarin Thomas). She is a brick wall behind the plate, committing only two errors in 293 total chances. The Mon-Dak All-Conference selection holds her own at the plate, batting .373/.466/.635 with four homers, 13 doubles and four triples. Pachel ranks third on the roster with 46 runs scored.
Takiah Landes (Fr.) - NDSCS Softball
After stealing 191 bases in 2021-22, NDSCS traded speed for power and saw that number drop to 71 this spring. Landes is a big reason for the free-swinging approach, leading NDSCS with 14 home runs on a .297/.338/.652 line through 138 at-bats. The freshman outfielder from Denver walked nine times compared to 34 strikeouts, but the run production was there with 39 RBIs. Landes flashed her feet on the bases with five doubles, one triple and 13 steals in 14 tries.
Winner will be announced following the spring sports season.