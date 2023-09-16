Editor’s note: Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on early-season performances and not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports.

*Statistics used in this story were obtained prior to the Athlete of the Year watch list selection date of Thursday, Sept. 14

2023 Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Alan Martinez.jpeg
Alex Comings.jpg
Buy Now
Bailey Evans.jpeg
Buy Now
Bjorn Kubela.jpeg
Brian Martinez.jpeg

Brian Martinez (52)
Chandler Ross Jr..jpeg
David Erlandson.jpeg
Buy Now
Drew Boxwell.jpeg
Buy Now
Erik Lumpkin.jpeg
Buy Now
JD Gomez.jpeg

JD Gomez (right)
Jacob Kunkel.jpeg
Buy Now
Jaylin Nieman-Burnett.jpeg
Buy Now
Matthew Comings.jpeg
Buy Now
Nick Langenwalter.jpeg

Nick Langenwalter (21)
Noah Berge.jpeg
Paul Armitage.jpeg
Buy Now
Roosevelt Cage.jpeg
Buy Now
Spencer Egeland.jpeg
Buy Now
Trevion Carothers.jpeg
Buy Now
Treyton Mauch.jpeg
Buy Now
Troy Berndt.jpeg


Tags