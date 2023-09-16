2023 Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List

Editor’s note: Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on early-season performances and not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports.
*Statistics used in this story were obtained prior to the Athlete of the Year watch list selection date of Thursday, Sept. 14
Alan Martinez (Sr.) - Breckenridge Football - DL/OL
Martinez routinely blows up run plays in the backfield. The Cowboy lineman is particularly strong for his size (5’10”, 220 LBS), allowing for an effective blend of lateral moves and downhill pass rushing. Last season, Martinez showed a nose for the football, jumping on a pair of fumbles and recording an interception in the section championship game at the Fargodome. It’s only a matter of time before the senior forces his first turnover of 2023.
Alex Comings (So.) - Wahpeton Tennis
Comings is only a sophomore, but he swings the racket like a seasoned veteran, leading to an early 5-4 home win for the Huskies over Valley City. Comings already has years of experience competing against two of the best tennis players to ever grace the Wahpeton program — his siblings — Elizabeth and David Comings Jr. The sophomore has an uphill battle in a tough Eastern Dakota Conference, but should receive increased recognition as he continues to show improvement.
Bailey Evans (Sr.) - Breckenridge Football - QB
Leadership, vision, durability — Evans fits the mold of a franchise quarterback. In his second season running the show, the signal caller has Breckenridge poised to defend its section title with a solid arm, good decision making and dangerous playmaking ability as a runner. Evans has yet to turn the football over through two games, scoring three total touchdowns in the process. Evans finishes runs by biting down on his mouthguard and laying into the defense, often hanging onto a helmet or extending a stiff arm on his way to the ground.
Bjorn Kubela (Jr.) - Wahpeton Football - QB
As is tradition, Kubela was the 21st and final player added to this list. The final addition goes to a player who is teetering on the edge of contention, but has solid numbers and a clear path to growth. The junior quarterback ranks third in EDC passing yards (447), throwing 3 touchdowns and one interception. Kubela has a cannon for an arm and fans will enjoy watching him stretch the field in his first full season as a starting QB. Kubela averages 9.1 yards per completion, giving Wahpeton another way to move the sticks when defenses focus on stopping the run game.
Brian Martinez (Sr.) - Breckenridge Football - DL/OL
Introducing the second Martinez twin to make this list, Brian is all gas, no brakes. The lineman is a superb athlete, often seen leaping in the air to contest passes at the line of scrimmage. He’s a sack waiting to happen, setting the tone for a Breckenridge defense that will need to pressure quarterbacks to award the secondary with turnover opportunities. Brian, along with brother Alan, was a regular presence at Life Fitness Pros in the offseason, building strength and developing a work ethic that comes out under the Friday Night Lights.
Chandler Ross Jr. (So.) - NDSCS Football - RB
In a Wildcats backfield that graduated several key pieces, Ross Jr. returns with a consistent workload. Through three games, the sophomore has 36 carries for 196 yards and 3 TDs. That’s good for 5.4 yards per carry, the second-highest mark among NDSCS runners. Ross Jr. has shake-and-bake moves that give the Wildcats a viable home run threat.
David Erlandson (So.) - Breckenridge Football - RB/LB
Erlandson came on strong to finish his freshman season, seeing time as a running back and a defensive back on a loaded Cowboys roster. Fast forward to 2023, and Erlandson is expected to be one of the foremost leaders in the linebacker corps, while handling early-down duties and goal line looks in the backfield. Erlandson erupted for 136 yards rushing and a touchdown in week two. The young tailback hopes to follow in the footsteps of brothers Stephen, Greg and Daniel — all of whom had tremendous high school careers at either the running back or full back position.
Drew Boxwell (So.) - NDSCS Football - QB
There’s a new sheriff on campus and his name is Drew Boxwell. Last season, the freshman from Scottsdale, Arizona, learned the NDCS offense behind all-American quarterback Graedyn Buell. Boxwell suffered a lower leg injury while throwing for 361 yards in his only appearance, before spending the bulk of the season in a wheelchair or crutches. Now in charge, Boxwell is back in a big way, completing 64.1% of his passes for 551 yards, 3 TDS and 1 INT. Calling the shots for the No. 2-ranked team in NJCAA DIII is a huge responsibility, something that doesn’t seem to phase Boxwell in the slightest.
Erik Lumpkin (So.) - NDSCS Football - EDGE
Ruthless. That’s probably the best description of Erik Lumpkin, an unstoppable force off the edge. After putting together a freshman highlight reel longer than most athletes have for an entire career, Lumpkin is back on campus, registering QB hits at a high rate and leading the Wildcats with two sacks. The sophomore from LaFollete High School in Wisconsin already has 5 tackles for loss in his first three appearances.
JD Gomez (Jr.) - Wahpeton Football - DB/WR
Gomez burst onto the scene with a 96-yard interception return in week one vs. Devils Lake. The junior proved he’s not a one-hit wonder when he electrified the Wahpeton offense in a week two loss at Grand Forks Red River, hauling in 9 receptions for 125 yards — both game highs. Gomez also factors into the game plan as a returner, making him one of the more versatile athletes on this list.
Jacob Kunkel (Sr.) - Breckenridge Football - WR/DB
Standing at 6-foot-2 with a premium vertical leap, Kunkel is a red zone threat at wide receiver for the Cowboys. His usage is somewhat capped by the offensive scheme, but the senior remains heavily involved. Through two games, Kunkel has one touchdown each as a runner and a receiver, while springing his teammates loose with textbook blocking.
Jaylin Nieman-Burnett (So.) - NDSCS Football - DE
Whatever Nieman-Burnett incorporated into his offseason workouts, other players should take notes. The defensive end returned to Wahpeton looking more like a brick house than a sophomore. It’s hard to imagine that he’s still growing in his 6-foot-2, 240-pound frame. Nieman-Burnett led NDSCS in tackles (8) during a week two road win. He built on that performance in a week three road win over No. 3-ranked M-State Fergus Falls, beating his assignment off the snap, sacking star quarterback KJ Cooper and deflecting one of his passes. Don’t be surprised when Division I schools start looking at Nieman-Burnett.
Matthew Comings (Sr.) - Wahpeton Tennis
Having a senior Comings as the No. 1 on the Wahpeton Tennis team is the glue that holds the program together. It’s Matthew’s turn to own that role, a position in which he thrived as a junior. Comings played through injury last season and continued to win or compete with some of the best players in the EDC. It will be exciting to see his performances down the 2023 stretch run as he hopes to add a couple wins to the team record, while operating as the Huskies’ clear favorite for all-conference honors.
Nick Langenwalter (Sr.) - Wahpeton Football - RB/WR/LB
Welcome to the show, Nick Langenwalter. Now a senior, the Huskie utility man is still a relatively secret weapon, but he’s changing that narrative with productive play on the gridiron. Langenwalter can line up and catch passes on the outside, in the slot and out of the backfield. He’s also a formidable ball carrier who can help spell superstar tailback Treyton Mauch. Langenwalter is a turnover machine on defense, a trend that began with his junior year fumble recovery at Fargo North. His 20-yard interception return and 7 ½ tackles at Red River are just one chapter in a senior season that’s quickly putting Langenwalter on the map.
Noah Berge (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Cross Country
Berge brings swagger to the cross country course. The Storm senior is known to run wearing his colorful Pit Viper sunglasses. It’s not just his style that makes Berge a fan favorite, he’s also the No. 1 runner on the roster. He has three top-10 finishes, setting a season record with a time of 17:47.00 at the Milbank Grandstay Invitational.
Paul Armitage (Jr.) - Breckenridge Football - RB/LB
Armitage became a well-known commodity during the Cowboys 2022 section title run, running for over 120 yards in a playoff win over No. 7-ranked New York Mills. The junior RB is poised to lead Breckenridge in touches this season with breakaway potential when he gets to the edge of the field. Armitage has a good arsenal of stiff arms, spin moves and traditional jukes that make him a fun player to watch. Defensively, he’s already dished out a good amount of punishment as a starting linebacker this season.
Roosevelt Cage (So.) - NDSCS Football - RB
Cage saw his carries capped by design as a freshman, and also through two weeks of the 2023 season. The NDSCS staff likes to spread the football around in hopes of taking a healthy stable of running backs into the postseason. That all changed in week three, when Cage hurdled several Spartans on his way to a carry high 23 carries for 134 yards and 2 TDs. The sophomore is a physical runner with excellent vision, darting through open holes as quickly as they appear. Cage is averaging 100.3 yards per game for the 3-0 Wildcats.
Spencer Egeland (So.) - NDSCS Football - OL
One of two 300-pounders on the NDSCS offensive line, Egeland checks in at 6-foot-2, 305 pounds. Not only is he a physically huge blocker, the East Grand Forks, Minnesota, product has quick feet and builds a full head of steam when he gets to the second level. Egeland’s ability to pancake the defensive line is a running back’s dream, and his ability to fight off pass rushers with one arm highlights his importance to the offensive unit.
Trevion Carothers (Fr.) - NDSCS Football - WR/DB
A rare two-way player at the college level, Carothers wasted no time pulling down an interception in his first defensive start. The 5-foot-11 freshman from Wisconsin also wrapped up on open field tackles, making him a valuable asset at defensive back. As a wide receiver, he’s the fastest man on turf, leaving secondaries in the dust with 287 yards on 8 receptions — 35.9 yards per catch. Carothers already has two receiving scores.
Treyton Mauch (Jr.) - Wahpeton Football - RB/LB
In 2022, Mauch followed former Huskies teammate Caden Kappes in winning this award, giving Wahpeton back-to-back Fall Sports Male Athletes of the Year. Now a junior, it’s Mauch against the field. The electric scatback is off to a fine start which includes a Randy Moss-like, one-handed touchdown catch. Mauch leads the Eastern Dakota Conference with 292 yards rushing and a pair of TDs on the ground. The all-purpose machine has 11 receptions for 124 yards and 2 additional scores. Factor in a pick-six and multiple games with 10-plus tackles — Mauch is mounting a solid resume.
Troy Berndt (Fr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Cross Country
Consistency is key for runners, and Berndt brings that to the course. The Storm freshman has three top-25 finishes, including a personal-record 18:18.08 time at the Milbank Grand Stay Invitational which earned him 16th place. He’s not in the top 10 yet, but opposing runners better not look over their shoulder because Berndt isn’t far behind.