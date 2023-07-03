2023 Independence Day baseball preview

The iconic scenes of Independence Day baseball play out year after year in the heart of Chahinkapa Park, as border rivals Breckenridge Post 53 and Wahpeton Post 20 play for a crowd of more than 1,000 spectators. Young fans return foul balls to the concession stand for a frosty treat, the national anthem echoes off the green wall in center field and fans pack the fence lines for a night of American Legion Baseball.

Wahpeton (18-4) brings a band of familiar faces to the 10th annual Stars & Strikes Sweet Border Battle Classic, the 21st consecutive clash between the towns on July 4. Breckenridge (7-10) rosters a mix of veterans and newcomers. Both programs boast top talents, sure to produce fireworks on the Fourth of July. Let’s play ball!

Caden Kappes has 25 steals across 22 games this summer.
Although Jackson Fliflet is a home run waiting to happen, his line drive approach allows the slugging catcher to adjust and spray the entire field with a .477 batting average. 
Cam Nieto is prepared to swing at the first pitch, making it difficult for opposing pitchers to challenge the zone.
Tori Uhlich is a great defensive center fielder in addition to his skilled work at the dish.
Whether he's starting or coming off the bench, Mark Wermerskirchen is a solid asset for Post 53, batting .250 at the plate and providing innings as a relief pitcher. 
In his first extended run of American Legion Baseball, Peyton Christensen is putting up strong pitching numbers for Breckenridge Post 53.
Riley Thimjon (left) and Caden Hockert (right) are heating up at the right time for Wahpeton Post 20.
There aren't many baseballs Jack Rittenour can't reach from his second base position.


