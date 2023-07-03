2023 Independence Day baseball preview

The iconic scenes of Independence Day baseball play out year after year in the heart of Chahinkapa Park, as border rivals Breckenridge Post 53 and Wahpeton Post 20 play for a crowd of more than 1,000 spectators. Young fans return foul balls to the concession stand for a frosty treat, the national anthem echoes off the green wall in center field and fans pack the fence lines for a night of American Legion Baseball.
Wahpeton (18-4) brings a band of familiar faces to the 10th annual Stars & Strikes Sweet Border Battle Classic, the 21st consecutive clash between the towns on July 4. Breckenridge (7-10) rosters a mix of veterans and newcomers. Both programs boast top talents, sure to produce fireworks on the Fourth of July. Let’s play ball!
College teammates take the field
The University of Minnesota Crookston tapped into the local pipeline to sign Wahpeton teammates Caden Kappes and Jackson Fliflet and Breckenridge standout Cam Nieto. All three players will share the field on Independence Day and all three posted MVP caliber numbers in the month of June.
Kappes, a shortstop and pitcher, is slashing .446/.598/.554 with five extra-base hits, 26 runs scored and 25 stolen bases in the leadoff spot. The righty has allowed less than one walk and hit per inning on the mound, posting a 1.48 ERA with a stingy 29:6 strikeout:walk ratio. Kappes carries himself with a serious demeanor on the diamond, keeping everyone locked in.
Fliflet, an everyday catcher, has punished the top pitchers in North Dakota with a .477/.537/.877 line, leading Post 20 in home runs (5), triples (2), doubles (7) and RBIs (27). The No. 3 hitter deposited two homers over the left field wall in Wahpeton’s most recent contest, a doubleheader sweep of Devils Lake. Fliflet is the comedy guy at times, keeping the mood light while swinging a heavy stick and throwing seven runners out on the base paths.
Nieto is the glue that holds Breckenridge together. The center fielder leads his team with a .377/.400/.574 batting line, racking up nine doubles and one dinger across 17 games. Nieto leads Post 53 with 19 runs and 13 stolen bases. The third-year player from Michigan is a blur in the outfield, stealing hits away with his premium wheels. Nieto has just one error and a long collection of highlight reel catches. Recently, Nieto has taken on catching duties, transitioning to a difficult position with ease. The future Golden Eagle is all gas, no brakes, setting the tone atop the Post 53 lineup. Furthermore, Nieto is an excellent reliever, earning a victory and a save across four pitching appearances.
Experienced talent returns
Both teams return a handful of 2022 graduates and some players who didn’t play baseball this past spring. Wahpeton outfielders Tori Uhlich and Sterling Warne retained their eligibility through college, as did Breckenridge shortstop Gavin Snyder.
Breckenridge players who didn’t participate in spring baseball include Mark Wermerskirchen, a high IQ infielder, and Post 53 ace pitcher Peyton Christensen. The team also utilizes a solid depth piece in outfielder Paul Armitage, who’s known to wear pitches at the plate.
Uhlich is batting .406 with a .494 on-base percentage. The super senior leads Wahpeton with 27 steals, while ranking third in RBIs (14) and second in runs scored (24). Like Nieto, the center fielder is extremely adept at covering ground and tracking difficult fly balls.
Warne, a member of the Army National Guard, will throw out one of three ceremonial first pitches. The super senior keeps improving as a pinch runner as the season progresses and he’s proved himself to be a great teammate with positive dugout energy. Josiah Breuer belongs in the same sentence, often courtesy running for Fliflet and showing off slick headfirst slides on the bases.
A look at the pitching
Post 20 has a lethal pitching rotation with reliable arms on the front and back end, posting a 1.89 team ERA led by Caden Hockert (0.82), Jayden King (0.92), Gavin Schroeder (1.47), Kappes (1.48), Braxton Pauly (2.24) and Skyler Bladow (3.11). Each of the above pitchers has thrown a minimum of 10 innings.
Hockert has a 4-0 record with two no-hitters. King leads the way with 42 strikeouts and a 5-0 record. Bladow and Kappes have five combined saves. To say Post 20 has options is an understatement — they are lights out on the mound.
Post 53 packs a one-two punch with Trey Vogelbacher and Christensen leading the staff. Vogelbacher is 4-1 with a 2.62 ERA, striking out 22 batters and drawing tons of soft contact. Christensen, who joins the team from Rothsay Minnesota, has a sparkly 1.44 ERA supported by a 21:4 strikeout:walk ratio.
Other offensive leaders
Neither program is short on run production. Breckenridge’s record may lead you to believe otherwise, but Post 53 can pile it on in a variety of ways, averaging a respectable 5.7 runs per game. Wahpeton is posting similar numbers with 6.8 runs per contest.
With fantastic protection around him in the order and a patient approach, King is mashing in the cleanup spot for Wahpeton. The tall righty is batting .333/.419/.587 with three doubles, two triples and a pair of homers. King has serious power, evidenced by his opposite field home run against LaMoure and deep blast vs. Devils Lake that scraped the light pole in left center field.
Josiah Hofman is another hard hitter, producing a .322/.474/.441 slash line with five doubles and 12 RBIs. Hofman is a wise base runner, resulting in 17 runs scored, the third-most on the Post 20 roster. Riley Thimjon has elevated his batting average to .279, while Hockert has lifted his mark to .259 with five doubles.
Other batting average leaders for Post 53 include Snyder (.354), Vogelbacher (.349) and Conzemius (.280). Conzemius is a key factor on the bases, going 12-for-12 in the steals department and scoring 17 runs. Coming off an all-conference spring season, Alex Sanchez is batting .211, but he’s undoubtedly a power threat with two doubles and two triples.
Finally, the defensive side
Wahpeton sets itself apart from Breckenridge with a solid .942 fielding percentage. In contrast, Post 53 checks in at .889. In five less games, Breckenridge has committed 18 more errors than its border rival.
I already mentioned Fliflet’s prowess behind the plate, but the Post 20 infield is a complete unit, led by Thimjon (3B), Kappes (SS), Jack Rittenour (2B) and Hofman (1B). Rittenour has been a human highlight reel ever since the Battle of Omaha, executing spin throws, diving catches and double plays at the keystone.
If Thimjon and Kappes can get the baseball anywhere near first base, Hofman will do the rest, leaping and stretching with superb pliability for his powerful frame. Hofman’s ability to keep his foot on first base while corralling wide throws is very impressive.
Hockert, King, Uhlich and Schroeder patrol the outfield and force opposing teams to go base by base with fundamental fielding and throwing.
Breckenridge leans on Snyder (SS), Zane Mikkelson (1B), Nieto (C/CF), Sanchez (IF/OF) and Riggs (C/3B/OF).