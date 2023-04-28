2023 OJ & Dee Jensen Kiwanis Meet

The wait is over for Wahpeton and Breckenridge when it comes to outdoor track and field action. The bordering varsity programs took to Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science on Monday, April 24, alongside 16 other teams at the OJ & Dee Jensen Kiwanis Invitational.
“Overall, we’ve got no wind, we’ve got some sunshine, so it’s a great day. All the teams were really happy to be here and I’m happy we could host for everybody,” Wahpeton head coach Larry Lasch said.
Scout Woods was selected as the girls Outstanding Field Event Athlete, winning the shot put (39’2.5”) and the discus (119’04”), qualifying for state in both. Woods’ discus distance was the only triple-digit mark in a field of 64 girls.
Ethan Manock won the boys discus with a state-qualifying throw of 152’08”. Andrew Withuski punched his ticket to state with a pole vault of 12’06” to lead all leapers in a meet that took nearly five hours to complete.
Breckenridge’s Jacob Kunkel cleared 6’00” to place fourth in the high jump. Fellow Cowboy jumper Bailey Evans was eighth with a height of 5’08”. Ivy Ovsak was also strong in the field events, earning eighth with a throw of 31’6.5” in the shot put.
In the running portion, Wahpeton narrowly missed state-qualifying marks in a couple events, including a runner-up race from Jaida Fobb.
“Jaida just missed qualifying in the 400, but now she knows she can do it, so she will stay hungry,” Lasch said. “Our boys 4x200 relay team just missed qualifying. Now they know that they need to just get into a little better shape. We used some really good competition to run some really good times.”
*Name spellings are provided by athletic.net
100 METER BOYS
5.) Treyton Mauch - 11.71
12.) Beau Arenstein - 11.85
13.) Jackson DeVries - 11.87
26.) Jaxon Hill - 12.42
41.) Paul Armitage - 12.92
45.) Ethan Jandt - 13.07
100 METER GIRLS
19.) Ashlyn Wohlers - 14.44
35.) Maci Miller - 15.40
36.) Anya Warne - 15.43
38.) Grace Miranowski - 15.62
43.) Joy Watson - 15.96
44.) Lauren Benson - 16.00
54.) Grace Schroeder - 18.10
55.) Skylan Olson - 18.48
200 METER BOYS
4.) Beau Arenstein - 23.83
11.) Treyton Mauch - 24.37
22.) Andrew Withuski - 25.50
24.) Jacob Berndt - 25.92
31.) Paul Armitage -26.60
39.) Jacob Kunkel - 27.08
40.) Ethan Lauritsen - 27.22
42.) Brian Martinez - 27.60
200 METER GIRLS
7.) Jaida Fobb - 28.30
26.) Jacey Hendrickx - 31.85
28.) Addison Gerdon - 31.91
29.) Myah Anderson - 32.40
34.) Addie Rugland - 33.75
40.) Joy Watson - 34.57
400 METER BOYS
7.) Jackson DeVries - 54.57
19.) Carter Hockert - 57.58
20.) Jaxon Hill - 58.54
28.) Ethan Lauritsen - 1:01.57
33.) Ethan Jandt - 1:03.73
34.) Jonathan Hill - 1:04.29
37.) Henry Slettedahl - 1:04.94
400 METER GIRLS
2.) Jaida Fobb - 1:01.78
14.) Olivia Hansen - 1:09.12
30.) Myah Anderson - 1:15.01
31.) Addison Gerdon - 1:15.05
41.) Joy Watson - 1:23.83
800 METER BOYS
22.) Henry Slettedahl - 2:29.39
30.) Jonathan Hill - 2:33.37
800 METER GIRLS
21.) Alison Hoerer - 2:51.49
28.) Klara Oswalt - 3:05.03
30.) Sierra Valentine - 3:06.71
31.) Hailee Bruce - 3:10.18
34.) Carly Cooper - 3:18.34
1600 METER BOYS
9.) Noah Berge - 5:06.00
11.) Daan Bergmans - 5:11.34
18.) Troy Berndt - 5:19.55
1600 METER GIRLS
28.) Emiley Lindblad - 7:13.56
30.) Carly Cooper - 7:38.03
3200 METER BOYS
8.) Daan Bergmans - 11:48.75
9.) Troy Berndt - 11:55.12
3200 METER GIRLS
7.) Sierra Valentine - 14:52.67
4x100 RELAY BOYS
10.) - Jaxon Hill, Jonathan Hill, Andrew Withuski,
Carter Hockert - 48.59
4x100 RELAY GIRLS
8.) - Parker Yaggie, Justice Christian, Emily Gowin,
Jacey Hendrickx - 56.04
12.) Ashlyn Wohlers, Maci Miller, Anya Warne,
Lataya Lunneborg - 58.53
4x200 RELAY BOYS
10.) - Treyton Mauch, Jackson DeVries, Beau
Arenstein, Jacob Berndt - 1:36.90
4x200 RELAY GIRLS
8.) - Parker Yaggie, Justice Christian, Emily Gowin,
Jacey Hendrickx - 1:58.75
11.) Ashlyn Wohlers, Maci Miller, Anya Warne,
Lataya Lunneborg - 2:05.73
4x800 RELAY GIRLS
6.) Alison Hoerer, Olivia Hansen, Sierra Valentine,
Myah Anderson - 11:48.78
SHOT PUT BOYS
37.) Eli Butts - 32’06
40.) Brian Martinez - 31’10”
41.) Matt Comings - 31’07”
53.) Hunter Boelke - 28’9.5”
59.) Greyson Matejceck - 25’07”
60.) Landon Ralph - 24’09”
SHOT PUT GIRLS
1.) Scout Woods - 38’2.5”
8.) Ivy Ovsak - 31’6.5”
13.) Ashlyn Kahler - 29’00”
16.) Galyha Lopez-Lee - 28’05”
27.) Alaina LaJesse - 26’2.5”
45.) Grace Miranowski - 23’09”
49.) Erin Blaufuss - 23’05”
64.) Skylan Olson - 19’9.5”
DISCUS BOYS
1.) Ethan Manock - 152’08”
16.) Eli Butts - 106’11”
38.) Brian Martinez - 86’00”
51.) Hunter Boelke - 73’00”
52.) Matt Comings - 71’02”
54.) Greyson Matejceck - 69’04”
63.) Landon Ralph - 56’10”
DISCUS GIRLS
1.) Scout Woods - 199’04”
24.) Elise Lauritsen - 72’05”
26.) Ivy Ovsak - 72’00”
29.) Addie Twidwell - 68’07”
35.) Ashlyn Kahler - 64’04”
37.) Grace Miranowski - 62’07”
55.) Galyha Lopez-Lee - 52’04”
58.) Alaina LaJesse - 47’10”
HIGH JUMP BOYS
4.) Jacob Kunkel - 6’00”
8.) Bailey Evans - 5’08”
17.) Carter Hockert - 5’04”
17.) Paul Armitage - 5’04”
HIGH JUMP GIRLS
7.) Halle Miller - 4’08”
14.) Jaida Fobb - 4’06”
POLE VAULT BOYS
1.) Andrew Withuski - 12’06”
6.) Jackson DeVries - 10’00”
12.) Jonathan Hill - 9’00”
POLE VAULT GIRLS
6.) Reagan Wohlers - 7’06”
LONG JUMP BOYS
5.) Treyton Mauch - 19’1.5”
8.) Jacob Kunkel - 18’06”
9.) Ethan Manock - 18’5.75”
11.) Beau Arenstein - 18’4.5”
15.) Jacob Berndt - 17’2.75”
22.) Paul Armitage - 16’7.25”
34.) Ethan Lauritsen - 15’00”
LONG JUMP GIRLS
6.) Halle Miller - 14’6.75”
28.) Addison Gerdon - 12’04”
37.) Jasmyn Benedict - 11’8.75”
TRIPLE JUMP BOYS
20.) Jacob Berndt - 34’4.75”
29.) Landon Ralph - 28’05”
TRIPLE JUMP GIRLS
12.) Lataya Lunneborg - 28’9.5”
JAVELIN GIRLS
3.) Reagan Wohlers - 102’04”
7.) Lataya Lunneborg - 86’05”
33.) Addie Rugland - 57’05”
100 METER HURDLES GIRLS
13.) Kennedy Polda - 20.13
19.) Madeline Graves - 22.23
300 METER HURDLES GIRLS
24.) Jasmyn Benedict - 59.93
26.) Madeline Graves - 1:02.16