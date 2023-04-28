2023 OJ & Dee Jensen Kiwanis Meet
The recently resurfaced track at Earl ‘Skip’ Bute Alumni Stadium, combined with excellent spring weather, brought fast times for runners Monday, April 24, at NDSCS in Wahpeton.

 Noah Clooten • Daily News Intern

The wait is over for Wahpeton and Breckenridge when it comes to outdoor track and field action. The bordering varsity programs took to Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science on Monday, April 24, alongside 16 other teams at the OJ & Dee Jensen Kiwanis Invitational.

“Overall, we’ve got no wind, we’ve got some sunshine, so it’s a great day. All the teams were really happy to be here and I’m happy we could host for everybody,” Wahpeton head coach Larry Lasch said.

Wahpeton senior Ethan Manock launches the discus as the sun goes down at NDSCS.
From left: Skylan Koltes, Anya Warne and Grace Miranowski, Breckenridge and Wahpeton runners, take up three of the four running lanes at Earl ‘Skip’ Bute Alumni Stadium, getting a quick jump off the starting blocks.


