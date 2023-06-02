2023 Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year 'Final 5'

Over 20 athletes were named to the initial watch list for 2023 Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year presented by Daily News. Following a period of careful consideration, we've completed the difficult task of advancing five star athletes to the finals for the second annual award. 

Elizabeth Comings (Sr.) - Wahpeton Tennis

Elizabeth Comings is kind of a big deal. The Wahpeton senior received a fire department escort on her way to represent the Lady Huskies at the state tournament. 

Sharp returns, swift footwork and constant forward pressure; Elizabeth Comings is the epitome of a complete tennis player. Furthermore, the Wahpeton senior elevates those around her, forming a competitive doubles team by winning four matches with eighth grader Brenna Erdmann and setting the compass north for a young Lady Huskies tennis program. At one point this spring, Comings won seven straight singles matches.

Scout Woods possesses the physical and mental tools to compete with any track and field athlete in the state. Those abilities were developed by competing with herself during the unseen hours of training and practice. 
The rise of NDSCS softball is synonymous with the success of Katelyn Strauss. The NJCAA All-American pitcher continued the school's history of sending athletes to the NCAA by signing with the University of North Dakota. 
Jaida Fobb turns on the jets at the 2023 NDHSAA Track and Field State Meet.
Irella Bautista puts bat to ball at a prolific rate. The Storm sophomore needed just one season in Breckenridge-Wahpeton to put her name amongst the most feared hitters in Minnesota high school softball.


Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 