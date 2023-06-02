2023 Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year 'Final 5'

Elizabeth Comings (Sr.) - Wahpeton Tennis
Sharp returns, swift footwork and constant forward pressure; Elizabeth Comings is the epitome of a complete tennis player. Furthermore, the Wahpeton senior elevates those around her, forming a competitive doubles team by winning four matches with eighth grader Brenna Erdmann and setting the compass north for a young Lady Huskies tennis program. At one point this spring, Comings won seven straight singles matches.
Comings brought her game to another level in the EDC singles tournament, dominating her first three matches to reach the semifinals. She finished fourth at Courts Plus in Fargo to earn the No. 4 seed from the east at the NDHSAA Tennis State Tournament, starting at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2.
Comings became the fourth Wahpeton athlete to win EDC Senior Athlete of the Year since 2021, joining Anaka Lysne (golf), Blake Schafer (football) and Abbie Skovholt (gymnastics).
Scout Woods (So.) - Wahpeton Track & Field
The title “State Champion” suits Scout Woods well. The sophomore made Wahpeton proud by winning the girls shot put at the NDHSAA Track and Field State Meet with a throw of 42’00.50”. Woods went on to place third in discus (119’10”) to claim her annual spot on the podium. Excellence is becoming a yearly tradition for the multi-sport standout who began her varsity dominance while still in junior high.
Woods is bigger than Wahpeton. Recruiters across the Twitterverse are following her young career closely, as she gains momentum in the eyes of NCAA scouts. Her state championship throw was plastered on the cover of the Fargo Forum.
Woods is now a two-time Athlete of the Year finalist following a 2022-23 all-state basketball season which placed her alongside Abbie Skovholt (B-W gymnastics), Parker Yaggie (Breckenridge basketball), Emma Bontjes (Wahpeton basketball) and winner Reagan Wohlers (B-W hockey) in the “Final 5” for winter honors.
Katelyn Strauss (So.) - NDSCS Softball
NJCAA National Champion, DIII World Series Most Outstanding Pitcher, Mon-Dak Conference MVP (x2), Region XIII MVP (x2), NJCAA All-American … Strauss could build a trophy room after two seasons at North Dakota State College of Science.
NDSCS head coach Mike Oehlke is a recruiting mastermind and scooping up Strauss from Spokane, Washington, was a huge move for the program. Strauss ate up 367 innings while amassing a 46-13 record during her career, but her sophomore season was a bit more impressive because the Wildcats played the toughest schedule in their history. Strauss finished with a 25-6 record, 306 strikeouts and a 2.29 ERA.
The 2022 Spring Sports Female Co-Athlete of the Year shared honors with Breckenridge-Wahpeton pitcher Mia Dodge last season.
Jaida Fobb (Jr.) - Wahpeton Track & Field
Fobb hung up her leotard this spring, setting aside her love for gymnastics to focus solely on her track and field career. The junior achieved her goal of completing a healthy season, and then some, finishing sixth in both the NDHSAA state high jump (5’01”) and the 400-meter dash (1:00.13). Fobb was instrumental in the Lady Huskies’ relay success, catching up to the Eastern Dakota Conference and leaving runners in her dust. Fobb spent the offseason training rigorously for a successful campaign, even adding a new personal record in the pole vault (8’06”).
Emerging as one of the top 400 runners in the state, Fobb finished inside the top 10 in eight of nine races and cracked the top 20 at the prestigious Howard Wood Dakota Relays. Fobb won the event twice this season and set a new PR at state with a time of 1:00.01, the fourth-fastest heat recorded.
Fobb was a “Top 10” finalist for the 2021-22 Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year award while traveling the country as a competitive USA Gymnastics prospect.
Irella Bautista (So.) - B-W Softball
Bautista’s arrival from Texas brought a power surge to a Breckenridge-Wahpeton softball team that finished third in Section 8AA. The sophomore has lightning and thunder in her swing, leading the Storm with a .568/.632/.932 slash line. The first baseman posted an unreal 1.565 OPS, one of the top marks in the state of Minnesota.
Bautista’s run production is a key reason for the Storm’s program record in wins (17) this year. The No. 3 hitter compiled 15 doubles, four home runs, 33 RBIs and 23 runs scored. In baseball and softball, most big hitters sacrifice some contact for power … not Bautista. Across 87 plate appearances, the Texan had 12 walks and two strikeouts.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton sorely needed a second pitcher in the rotation last season. Bautista filled that void with solid numbers behind all-star arm Mia Dodge, posting a 2.05 ERA and allowing 1.22 walks and hits per inning. Bautista tallied a 57:24 strikeout:walk ratio, holding opponents to a paltry .202 batting average.
Winner to be announced Saturday, June 10.