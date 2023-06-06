2023 Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year ‘Final 5’

Jackson Fliflet (Sr.) - Wahpeton Baseball

Postseason heroics carry extra weight during awards season, and Fliflet was full of them this year. The senior catcher delivered a walk-off home run in the Eastern Dakota Conference quarterfinals and went on to lead all players with eight RBIs in the tournament, lifting Wahpeton to its first-ever EDC championship. Fliflet batted .444/.565/.667 in the playoffs, racking up 10 RBIs across six games.



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 