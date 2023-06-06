2023 Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year ‘Final 5’

Jackson Fliflet (Sr.) - Wahpeton Baseball
Postseason heroics carry extra weight during awards season, and Fliflet was full of them this year. The senior catcher delivered a walk-off home run in the Eastern Dakota Conference quarterfinals and went on to lead all players with eight RBIs in the tournament, lifting Wahpeton to its first-ever EDC championship. Fliflet batted .444/.565/.667 in the playoffs, racking up 10 RBIs across six games.
Fliflet surpassed Jeremy Bontjes (2012-14) as Wahpeton High School’s career doubles leader earlier this spring. In 22 games, the senior catcher reached base in half of his plate appearances, posting a .361 batting average while leading the Huskies in doubles (8), home runs (2), walks (14) and RBIs (24). Fliflet was an All-EDC selection.
The Minnesota Crookston signee was stellar behind the plate, throwing out 10 runners in 26 stolen base attempts, good for a .385 caught stealing percentage. Overall, he posted a .954 fielding percentage and showed great urgency in fielding bunts on the grass.
Alex Sanchez (Sr.) - Breckenridge Baseball
Sanchez suffered a myriad of nagging injuries early in his Breckenridge career which prevented him from showing his full potential. The senior put it all together in football and basketball this year, before leading a rebuilding Breckenridge baseball program with a productive season at the plate.
The outfielder slashed .423/.500/.731 across 19 games, hitting the only Cowboys home run while also leading the team in doubles (7), triples (3) and RBIs (18). Sanchez stole six bases and always seemed to make solid contact with runners in scoring position.
As I’ve mentioned time and time again, Sanchez worked tirelessly to transform his physique into a durable machine to excel in three sports. The weight room grind and the mental fortitude to overcome past injuries and become an absolute monster really stands out for a young man who signed to play football at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Caden Kappes (Sr.) - Wahpeton Baseball
Choosing between a loaded roster of Wahpeton baseball talents was not easy. Kappes narrowly edged skilled teammates Gavin Schroeder, Caden Hockert and Jayden King on the strength of his two-way dominance. The senior shortstop/pitcher posted impressive numbers on both sides of the baseball.
Offensively, Kappes batted .343/.482/.433, while leading the Huskies in runs (32) and stolen bases (19). The speedster tied for the team lead in triples (2) and ranked second in walks (13). Kappes held down the leadoff spot across 86 plate appearances.
On the mound, Kappes was a solid starter and relief option. He posted a 2.36 ERA with a 27:14 strikeout:walk ratio. The Minnesota Crookston signee recorded two outs in the seventh inning vs. Bismarck Legacy at the state tournament. In a four-day span, Kappes supplied 3.1 scoreless innings in a pair of wins vs. Fargo North, helping the Huskies clinch their spot in the EDC semifinals.
Kappes was an All-EDC selection and a finalist for EDC Senior Athlete of the Year.
Dawson Wienbar (Jr.) - Breckenridge Golf
Wienbar was an all-conference golfer in a Heart O’ Lakes Conference that features Class 2A Schools. The Breckenridge junior shined as a Class 1A star, earning a second consecutive trip to the state tournament. Wienbar has control of all clubs, dialing up shots from the tee box, the approach and the greens. Aside from one poor outing, the Cowboy was remarkably consistent, becoming one of only four golfers in Section 6A to post a scoring average under 80. He competes on the junior tour during the summer months and practically lives at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton. Wienbar makes his first appearance on this list following Athlete of the Week honors five days ago.
Ethan Manock (Sr.) - Wahpeton Track & Field
Manock, the inaugural winner of this award, is now a two-time NDHSAA Track and Field State Champion. The mammoth thrower claimed a state title in the discus (153’09”), beating the competition by over two feet. The 2022 javelin champion battled through arm and shoulder injuries to finish fourth with a throw of 171’08”, showing he can still perform like a beast when doing so at less than full strength. Manock also placed 21st in the long jump.
The EDC had no answer for the senior, as Manock reeled off eight victories and two runner-up performances in the discus. He grabbed gold in his only javelin throw of the regular season. Manock is the discus record holder at Wahpeton High School (167’08”). He is headed to NDSU to focus on his academics.