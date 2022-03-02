29-2 NDSCS women claim Region XIII crown

Playing in front of a packed house at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton, the North Dakota State College of Science women’s basketball team captured the Region XIII Championship Monday, Feb. 28 with a 73-57 victory over Mon-Dak Conference rival Williston State College. Ambah Kowcun, the Lady Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer, tallied 17 points to reach 1,100 for her career. Freshman floor general Ivane Tensaie toyed with the Teton defense all evening in a 29-point performance.
“When Ivane’s rolling and when Ambah’s rolling, we’re in good shape. When they’re rolling together, we’re obviously in great shape,” NDSCS Head Coach Adam Jacobson said. “Ivane has seen a lot of defenses and different looks. The latest thing people are throwing at her is a straight chase, not letting her do anything. I do think her legs are starting to hit that wall a little bit, but she broke free and led us Monday. Hopefully that catapults her into Saturday’s district championship. It’ll be nice to play a team that’s never seen us, because I think playing her is different from seeing her on film. She’s gonna get what she wants to get.”
NDSCS (29-2) defeated Dawson Community College 76-60 on Sunday to reach the title game.
“Overall, I thought we were prepared for both games. We played two good opponents that put a little fire in our bellies,” Jacobson said.
Kowcun shook off a cold-shooting night to post a well-rounded line, leading NDSCS past Dawson in the semifinals with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds.
“Her two-year career here has been absolutely hall of fame worthy in my opinion. She’s arguably the best player to ever come through here,” Jacobson said of Kowcun. “She does so much and she’s an awesome human being on top of that. To give her an opportunity to go to the national tournament, that’s kudos to her and the other two sophomores. I can’t be more excited for her and how she’s carried herself the past two years.”
When the ‘Cats travel to Illinois Saturday, March 5, to face Highland Community College (21-6) at 1 p.m. in the Northwest Central District Plains Championship, Jacobson’s versatile role players will need to perform to punch the team’s ticket to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament. Nadia Post was very active in attacking loose balls and tying them up during the region tourney. Those hustle plays earned her 18 minutes of court time in the semifinals. Post played only four minutes in the finals, but buried a deep three just before halftime that put NDSCS up by nine.
“One of the main reasons we recruited Nadia was purely based on the fact she’s a tough kid. I wanted her to bring that to the culture of this team. I knew that she would be able to contribute in that way. That’s why she stayed on the floor and got that run against a Dawson team that plays you tough,” Jacobson said. “It seems like she makes at least one shot a game, usually a big one for us. That’s why she gets the minutes she does, she always seems to do something positive.”
Laurie Cren scored the first five points Monday, showing a game-ready demeanor that calmed the ‘Cats during a back-and-forth first quarter vs. Williston State.
“Laurie got us off to the start we needed. Without her, we might fall behind a little further,” Jacobson said. “My hope is that she can bottle that up and take it with her on Saturday. She’s long, athletic and can make shots. I was proud of the way she started and, defensively, she’s been really good for the last couple weeks.”
Arthel Massaquoi scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the victory vs. Dawson and followed that up with seven points and 12 rebounds in the championship game. NDSCS will attempt to interrupt the paint play of Abby Barr when they face Highland. The 5’10” post averages 18.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, scoring 33 in in the Region IV Championship game.
“We have a good gamut of different types of kids inside," Jacobson said. “Arthel can score and finish really well, has really long arms but is undersized. Maile (Hunt) is 6’4” but a little bit on the thin side, not the strongest kid in the world but can block shots. Then you have Audrey (Zenzen), an absolute bull in a China cabinet, struggles to score the ball a bit but does a lot of small things. We have an interesting group of kids we can throw at a good post player.”
