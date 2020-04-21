The 29th Annual Greg Schwartz Memorial Wrestling Camp is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16 through Thursday, June 18 at Morris Area Elementary Gymnasium in Morris, Minnesota. If the camp is cancelled due to COVID-19, participants will be notified by May 1.

Commuter camp – camp tuition is $75 and includes instruction, camp awards and T-shirts. $40 deposit due by June 16. For more information, call 320-766-1934 or email syohe@acegroup.cc.

