30-2 Lady Wildcats ready to roar in Texas

The North Dakota State College of Science women’s basketball team traveled to Illinois Saturday, March 5, for a showdown vs. Highland Community College in the North Central District Championship. With a trip to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas, awaiting the winner, NDSCS throttled the Cougars in a 72-44 win.
Coach Adam Jacobson and his Wildcat staff executed its gameplan masterfully, rendering all-American forward Abby Barr obsolete. The sophomore entered Saturday’s tilt averaging 18.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. She grinded out 12 points and eight rebounds, shooting 4 of 17 from the field. The Cougars’ other elite post, freshman Karlie Krogman, shot 2 of 11 for eight points.
“They had a really great crowd. You could sense it was a really big game for them, for both of us,” NDSCS Head Coach Adam Jacobson said. “We took their posts away from the basket and, ultimately, they just couldn’t score.”
Coming into the game, Barr and Krogman had 10 three-point attempts combined. They shot nine of them vs. NDSCS and converted only one.
While the spotlight follows star perimeter players Ambah Kowcun and Ivane Tensaie, NDSCS was rock solid in the lane, leaning on a variety of productive posts. Arthel Massaquoi scored 15, Laurie Cren 13 and Maile Hunt 4. The trio secured 25 rebounds in a category where the ‘Cats bested the Cougars, 48-40.
“Those are against an all-American post and one with really good numbers, so I was happy with that,” Jacobson said. “A lot of teams get caught up in the fact that we shoot the ball so well. At the same time, we do have size, strength and ability to score in the post. When they go out and ball hawk our girls on the perimeter, we have the opportunity to throw it inside and our kids go to work. They aren’t afraid to go score.”
The district title game is always a daunting task. It’s a boogeyman of sorts, leaving NDSCS little time to prepare for a team they haven’t played during the regular season. The jitters faded away early, with the Wildcats starting the game on a 14-4 run and never looking back.
“It was great to play somebody different, especially after a 21-game Mon-Dak (Conference) season, and also to play on the road,” Jacobson said. “Being able to go play in front of a hostile crowd and not really know what’s going to happen, for our kids to play as well as they did, it’s a big shot of confidence. Hopefully that turns over.”
Kowcun (13 pts.) and Tensaie (18 pts.) shot 11 of 33 from the field. Thanks to their pinpoint passing, they each finished with eight assists. Kowcun created chaos as usual, adding eight rebounds and five steals to a well-rounded championship effort.
“They contribute to winning basketball in any ways they can,” Jacobson said. “They are going to be guarded as well as they have all year when we get to the national tournament, but they’re going to have to make plays for their team. It just encompasses the type of team we have. Even if you try to take away our best players, they have the ability to get others the ball, and those others have the ability to finish and make shots. That makes us who we are.”
No. 20 seed NDSCS (30-2) draws No. 13 seed South Plains College (20-8) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 to begin the national tournament in Lubbock.
“I like the matchup, to be honest. They’re a really good team. They have a good point guard with the ability to score well,” Jacobson said. “I like our size compared to theirs. With what we do offensively, I think we’ll give them a little trouble.”
The Wildcat women’s basketball program has six national appearances in its history, including four in the last six years. They have not captured a victory at the tournament.
“South Plains is very well coached. They’ve been to the tournament multiple times and won multiple games. For us to go out there and get our first tournament win, would not only be huge for us and the athletic department, but the school itself,” Jacobson said. “We’ve had a good stretch. If we win, we can play the defending national champions. If we get to that second game, I’ll be very happy. It will be the cherry on top and we will play with reckless abandon and see what happens.”
