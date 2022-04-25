Breckenridge High School hosted the 31st annual Greenquist Academy Invitational Martial Arts Festival on Saturday, April 23. Sixth Degree Grand Master Eric Greenquist of Breckenridge, Minnesota, welcomed martial artists from across the country to participate in patterns, board breaking, point sparring and black belt grand championships.
The invite featured a diverse crowd of competitors from small children to the elderly. Two locals received a glorious applause, Lidgerwood’s KrisCinda Erickson and 1978 Breckenridge High School graduate Paul Moulsoff, who grappled with Greenquist on the Cowboys wrestling team. Erickson was a 2021 bronze medalist in the World Changmookwan Championship. Moulsoff is a fourth degree grand master.
The medals awarded to winners Saturday didn’t hang from traditional red or white ribbons. The colors were blue and gold to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Normally, proceeds from the concession stand would go to the American Cancer Society, but those funds will be directed to UNICEF to assist Ukrainian citizens during the continued Russian invasion of their country.
The Greenquist Academy Association has over 40 different gyms in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Montana. The man running the show in Nebraska Neil Stroklund, the first ever junior black belt in Wahpeton.
The invite welcomed 35 Greenquist master instructors and five guest martial arts associations. The traveling grand championship sparring belt came back to Breckenridge in a big way. Ms. Grace Elijah, a Lisbon, North Dakota, school teacher who trains in Breckenridge defeated Master Naomi Even-Aberle of Rapid City, South Dakota, for the ladies belt.
Treacherous weather and long travels couldn’t stop Even-Aberle from stepping up to defend her title.
“Rapid City brought a team of 16 and traveled nine hours one way,” Greenquist said. “Our people just arrived in Bozeman this morning, because the interstate was closed due to the big blizzard.”
Mr. Brady Leshovsky defeated fellow Greenquist Academy product Master Jesse Kip, a junior black belt, in the men’s grand championship match.
“Mr. Brady has been training with me since he was four and a half years old. For me it’s mind boggling, because I still see him as a little kid,” Greenquist said. “He’s a second-year student at NDSU and runs the taekwondo efforts up there. That was a really exciting moment. The Wahpeton people were really cheering.”
Saturday’s event showcased the high skills of martial artists without the violence of combat sports such as boxing, jiu jitsu or sambo. There is a place for both, but for area youth, Greenquist Academy is a fundamental beginning for growth and enjoyment.
“Our goal has been to do our best to provide safe and fair events of spirited martial arts contests for all of you in our martial arts ‘family’,” the event brochure said. “Each year, when it’s over, we sit down and assess the event and say, ‘what can we do better next year?’ With that in mind, we hope you have had, are having and will have positive memories from our events.”
Judging by the ginormous smiles of the youth competing and spectating, Greenquist Academy is fulfilling its purpose. Jump rope contests showed off the nimble ways of martial artists small and tall, large and short, young and old.
“These students are in the gym training year round. Martial arts is a life lesson,” Greenquist said. “They keep working toward their goals year round and learning the tools to achieve them. Ultimately, that sets them up for life.”
The festival began with Grand Master Yun in April 1989. Greenquist and his wife, Master Celeste, have continued the tradition ever since.
“Master Yun is a 10th degree grand master, one of the highest respected in the world,” Greenquist said. “He came from Korea in 1975. I’ve been with him for over 40 years. We traveled back and forth to Korea for 20 years, bringing black belts and masters for testing, training, certification and cultural education. He brought the real martial arts here, we are actually certified through the Korean government.”
The 1989 competition was held inside Bute Gymnasium at North Dakota State School of Science, now NDSCS, in Wahpeton. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Saturday marked the largest MMA event north of the Minneapolis Metro Area with over 600 present.
Greenquist thanked Grippers Sports for the awards and apparel provided at the festival.
“They work very hard on providing quality awards and they deserve some credit,” he said.
