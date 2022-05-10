Purchase Access

On April 23, Greenquist Academy held its 31st annual invitational martial arts festival. The students of the Greenquist Academy competed alongside competitors from five states. In total, 36 local students competed in this full day event. The full results for Greenquist Academy athletes are listed below.

CHILDREN

Mr. Jack Line

Sparring (3rd)

Mr. Tyson Muller

Board Breaking (3rd), Sparring (4th), forms (4th)

Mr. Adrian Saenz

Sparring (3rd), Forms (3rd), Board Breaking (3rd)

Mr. Isaac Urlacher

Jump Rope (1st), Sparring (3rd), Forms (4th)

Mr. Oliver Link

Forms (2nd), Sparring (3rd)

Mr. Henry Botz

Jump Rope (1st), Sparring (4th), Forms (2nd)

Mr. Atlas Geray

Forms (3rd), Board Breaking (4th)

Mr. Clayton Floah

Sparring (2nd), Board Breaking (2nd), Forms (4th)

Mr. Malik Tooley

Board Breaking (1st), Forms (1st), Sparring (2nd)

JUNIORS

Ms. Ravyn Skunberg

Belt Tying (1st), Board Breaking (3rd)

Ms. Rayne Mills

Belt Tying (1st)

Mr. Tyran Mills

Board Breaking (3rd), Forms (4th), Sparring (4th)

Mr. Ethan Erickson

Forms (2nd)

Ms. Adyson Nuenthal

Forms (1st), Sparring (2nd), Board Breaking (2nd)

Mr. Joshua Barth

Board Breaking (1st), Sparring (3rd)

Ms. Hadley Tayer

Board Breaking (4th)

Mr. Jayden Urlacher

Jump Rope (1st)

Mr. Christian Hanson

Forms (1st), Sparring (1st)

Mr. Oden Link

Forms (2nd), Board Breaking (2nd), Sparring (4th)

ADULTS

Master Jesse Kipp

Sparring (1st)

Master Johnathan

Sparring (2nd), Board Breaking (2nd), Forms (2nd)

Ms. Cassie Witte

Belt Tying (1st), Forms (2nd)

Ms. Grace

Forms (1st), Sparring (1st)

Women’s Grand Champ*

Ms. Anna Stasko

Belt Tying (1st)

Mr. Brady Leshovsky

Sparring (1st), Forms (3rd)

Men’s Grand Champ*

Ms. Randa Bischoff

Forms (1st), Sparring (4th)

Ms. Braylyn St. Aubin

Forms (3rd)

Ms. Mya Bischoff

Forms (2nd) , Sparring (2nd), Weapons (4th)

Mr. Jim Smith

Forms (3rd)

Jay Halvorson Memorial Power Breaking (Six Boards)*

Mr. Wyatt Longhenry

Forms (1st), Board Breaking (2nd)

Mrs. Morgan Longhenry

Forms (2nd)

Ms. Carly Eback

Sparring (4th)

Mr. Pablo Martinez

Sparring (1st), Forms (2nd)

Ms. Anna Newkirk

Forms (1st), Sparring (1st), Board Breaking (2nd).

Ms. Sofia Hanson

Forms (3rd),

Sparring (4th)



