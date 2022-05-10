Pictured are the children's division participants from Greenquist Academy with some of their instructors. Back from left: Master Jesse Kipp, Ms. Grace Elijah, Master Morgan Olson, Ms. Cassie Witte, Mr. Bradi Leshovsky and Master Jonathan Pisk. Front from left: Mr. Adrian Saenz, Mr. Oliver Link, Mr. Odin Link, Mr. Henry Botz, Mr. Malik Tooley, Mr. Jack Line, Mr. Tyson Muller, Mr. Atlas Geray and Mr. Isaac Urlacher.
Pictured from left: Ms. Grace Elijah, Mr. Jim Smith and Mr. Bradi Leshovsky. Ms. Grace and Mr. Bradi were grand championship victors and Mr. Jim won the Jay Halvorson Memorial Power Breaking Event, breaking six boards at once.
Pictured are members of the junior and adult divisions. Back from left: Mr. Jim Smith, Ms. Carly Eback, Mr. Pablo Martinez, Ms. Anna Newkirk, Ms. Sofia Hanson, Ms. Morgan Longhenry, Ms. Cassie Witte, Ms. Mya Bischoff, Ms. Randa Bischoff and Master Jonathan Pisk. Front from left: Master Jesse Kipp, Mr. Bradi Leshovsky, Ms. Rayne Mills, Mr. Josh Barth, Mr. Tyran Mills, Ms. Ravyn Skunberg, Ms. Adyson Nuenthal, Mr. Jayden Urlacher, Ms. Hadley Tayer, Ms. Grace Elijah and Master Morgan Olson.
On April 23, Greenquist Academy held its 31st annual invitational martial arts festival. The students of the Greenquist Academy competed alongside competitors from five states. In total, 36 local students competed in this full day event. The full results for Greenquist Academy athletes are listed below.
CHILDREN
Mr. Jack Line
Sparring (3rd)
Mr. Tyson Muller
Board Breaking (3rd), Sparring (4th), forms (4th)
Mr. Adrian Saenz
Sparring (3rd), Forms (3rd), Board Breaking (3rd)
Mr. Isaac Urlacher
Jump Rope (1st), Sparring (3rd), Forms (4th)
Mr. Oliver Link
Forms (2nd), Sparring (3rd)
Mr. Henry Botz
Jump Rope (1st), Sparring (4th), Forms (2nd)
Mr. Atlas Geray
Forms (3rd), Board Breaking (4th)
Mr. Clayton Floah
Sparring (2nd), Board Breaking (2nd), Forms (4th)
Mr. Malik Tooley
Board Breaking (1st), Forms (1st), Sparring (2nd)
JUNIORS
Ms. Ravyn Skunberg
Belt Tying (1st), Board Breaking (3rd)
Ms. Rayne Mills
Belt Tying (1st)
Mr. Tyran Mills
Board Breaking (3rd), Forms (4th), Sparring (4th)
Mr. Ethan Erickson
Forms (2nd)
Ms. Adyson Nuenthal
Forms (1st), Sparring (2nd), Board Breaking (2nd)
Mr. Joshua Barth
Board Breaking (1st), Sparring (3rd)
Ms. Hadley Tayer
Board Breaking (4th)
Mr. Jayden Urlacher
Jump Rope (1st)
Mr. Christian Hanson
Forms (1st), Sparring (1st)
Mr. Oden Link
Forms (2nd), Board Breaking (2nd), Sparring (4th)
ADULTS
Master Jesse Kipp
Sparring (1st)
Master Johnathan
Sparring (2nd), Board Breaking (2nd), Forms (2nd)
Ms. Cassie Witte
Belt Tying (1st), Forms (2nd)
Ms. Grace
Forms (1st), Sparring (1st)
Women’s Grand Champ*
Ms. Anna Stasko
Belt Tying (1st)
Mr. Brady Leshovsky
Sparring (1st), Forms (3rd)
Men’s Grand Champ*
Ms. Randa Bischoff
Forms (1st), Sparring (4th)
Ms. Braylyn St. Aubin
Forms (3rd)
Ms. Mya Bischoff
Forms (2nd) , Sparring (2nd), Weapons (4th)
Mr. Jim Smith
Forms (3rd)
Jay Halvorson Memorial Power Breaking (Six Boards)*
Mr. Wyatt Longhenry
Forms (1st), Board Breaking (2nd)
Mrs. Morgan Longhenry
Forms (2nd)
Ms. Carly Eback
Sparring (4th)
Mr. Pablo Martinez
Sparring (1st), Forms (2nd)
Ms. Anna Newkirk
Forms (1st), Sparring (1st), Board Breaking (2nd).
