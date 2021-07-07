4-run comeback lifts Post 53 over Barnesville

Breckenridge Legion Post 53 needed some sort of spark after falling to Wahpeton on Sunday, July 4. They overcame their slow start against Barnesville Post 153 to win 5-4 in a 10-inning contest Wednesday, July 7.
Connor Twidwell threw five shutout innings to start off the game. Breckenridge had their one bad inning when they needed it least. Twidwell had a pick-off attempt get away from him to bring in the first run of the game. After that, a flurry of base hits led to Twidwell getting pulled after five and two-thirds innings. Emitt Vig came in for Breckenridge, allowing two runs himself in the top of the sixth.
"Our nemesis all year has been making mistakes in bunches," Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said. "When we give up runs, we give up three or four at a time."
Breckenridge had nine scoreless innings and one inning giving up four runs.
Post 53 sparked a comeback and got back all four of their runs to send it to extra innings, with two in the sixth inning and two in the seventh inning. Breckenridge had runners on second and third in both the eighth and ninth innings and were unable to cash in. The 10th inning was finally the breaking point as Jace Werner brought in the game-winning hit.
Breckenridge moves to 11-0 in conference play for the first time under Hiedeman.
"We made this a lot harder than this needed to be for ourselves, kudos to Barnesville for playing well. They didn't make many mistakes. We need to be better than that," he said.
Jace Werner was the only Breckenridge player with multiple hits. His second hit was the game-winning hit in his 2-for-5 day. Jared Aamold drew three walks in the game. Jace Hegge pitched in extra innings, going two and two-thirds innings, allowing no-runs on just two hits.
Breckenridge hosts Ada at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8 and Pelican Rapids at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9. Post 53 will look to build more momentum before the playoffs begin next weekend.
