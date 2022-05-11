Two Huskies went back in time Tuesday, May 10, to break decades old discus records held by Wahpeton greats. Ethan Manock, junior, recorded a distance of 165’8” to eclipse Jim Viele’s 1992 mark of 160’5”. Scout Woods, freshman, had a throw of 125’6” to break Kathy Matejcek’s 1984 record of 124’8”.
The 2022 Jamestown True Team Invite will forever be remembered as the day 68 years of history changed hands. Manock’s mark is second best in North Dakota Class A boys discus this season and Woods’ is third in state girls. The sun was shining on the new record holders all afternoon.
Below is a list of varsity athletes who placed in the top five of their respective events. The field consisted of Jamestown, Kindred and Wahpeton.
400 Meter
Jaxon Hill continued his rise, placing fifth in the 400 meter (58.13). For the Lady Huskies, Kilee Bladow placed second (1:05.55) and Olivia Hansen fourth (1:09.51).
800 Meter
In the 800, Luke Baumgardner (2:23.27) and Olivia Hansen (1:09.51) both placed third. Noah Berge (2:24.18) was also near the top, finishing fourth.
1600 Meter
Baumgardner (5:03.48) and Alison Hoerer (6:19.34) were bronze placers in the mile.
Hurdles
JD Gomez was the only top-five finisher in the hurdles. He took fourth in the 110 meter (20.93) and fifth in the 300 meter (48.82).
Relays
In a three-team field of Wahpeton, Jamestown and Kindred, the Huskies earned a trio of runner-up relays. The 4x200 of Jaxon Hill, Beau Arenstein, Treyton Mauch and Riley Schmit recorded a time of 1:37.01. The 4x400 of Schmit, Arenstein, Mauch and Luke Baumgardner finished in 3:46.22. The 4x400 of Hoerer, Bladow, Anika Birkelo and Halle Miller came in at 4:23.92.
Javelin
Manock won the boys javelin with a 178’9” throw. Jacob DeVries took fourth at 138’10”. For the Lady Huskies, Emma Bontjes threw 107’6” for third and Christa Habiger 95’9” in fourth.
Pole Vault
Andrew Withuski reigned supreme once again in the pole vault with a height of 12’0”. Jonathan Hill was second at 9’0”. Quinn Bassingthwaite was victorious for the Lady Huskies with a height of 8’6” and Anika Birkelo grabbed second at 7’6”.
Long Jump
Manock won the long jump (21’0”), Mauch placed third (20’0”) and Arenstein fourth (19’10”). Halle Miller took second on the girls side with a leap of 15’6”.
Triple Jump
Berndt (35’05”) and Withuski (34’11.5”) placed fourth and fifth, respectively. Bontjes (33’10.5”) finished fourth for the Lady Huskies.
High Jump
Bladow (4’9”) had a silver showing, Bontjes (4’7”) and Miller (4’7”) tied in fourth.
